5 SEO Strategies You Can Implement in Real Life

For the most part, everything you need for search engine optimization (SEO) can be completed online. There are two main areas of optimization to worry about: on-site optimization, which is the ongoing publication of content that introduces new material to your site, and off-site optimization, which involves building relationships and links that point inward to your domain
. Anyone with a computer and an internet connection can work on these two areas and see progress over time.
However, there are also some optional in-person or real-life strategies that you can use to boost your SEO campaign. For traditional businesses, this is an exciting possibility.Real-Life SEO Strategies
Try using some of these in-real-life strategies to improve your SEO campaign's performance:1. Advertise your content through print.
The content you develop for your site doesn't have to remain exclusive to your site. After all, you spent a lot of time on it and it's appealing to your target audience. You can use your best copy in printed brochures
, or use printed ads to direct your key demographics to your website to view your most popular materials. This will generate more interest in your on-site content from new demographics, who will then be more likely to share, comment, and engage with it, driving your visibility and effectiveness up.2. Network with more people.
You could also work on attending more professional networking events
and meeting more people when you get there. These are easy opportunities to meet more people who are interested in expanding their personal networks of contacts; almost everyone you meet will be willing to connect on social media, which will instantly increase the diversity and volume of your audience. Assuming you meet 10 new people at every event and attend one or two events a week, you could easily rack up 1,000 new followers a year--and that's not even counting the additional contacts those new contacts will give you.
3. Get mentioned in major publications.
It's also a good idea to try and get your business featured in local publications, even if they don't have an online presence. Though newspapers are slowly dying, they remain a viable medium for some demographics and can be easier routes for mass visibility than some online sources. Do noteworthy things in your community and build a relationship with at least one journalist who works for a local publication. There are a few easy ways to find a reporter's email address
, so pitch them a few interesting ideas and get yourself featured.
4. Attend local events.
You could also increase visibility for your business by attending more local events. For example, if there are street fairs and festivals going on, make sure your business is represented at a table or even help with the event. This will help build your notoriety in the local sphere, which means you'll attract more local followers, get featured in more local publications, and earn more online visibility and local relevance, even if you aren't directly trying to build it. Stay plugged into your community to learn what's going on at any point in time, and don't be afraid to get things started--odds are, other business owners would jump at the chance to get involved with a budding event.5. Draw more people to your site through traditional ads.
Remember, more traffic is always a good thing for SEO
. It means that more people will be reading, sharing, and linking to your content, you'll develop a bigger reputation, and as long as they're engaged, Google will view your site as having a higher domain authority. You can also drive traffic to your website through traditional advertising methods, such as TV spots or billboards. These tend to be more expensive than long-term digital investments like content and social media, but they're worth it if your business needs the extra SEO boost from an offline angle. The Importance of Creativity
Why bother with these in-person strategies instead of just relying on the known off-site and on-site tactics? At first glance, these tactics may seem like they add extra effort without much of an extra payoff, but there's always an advantage in pursuing more creative SEO strategies.
Your biggest threat in SEO is competition; one competitor outranking you for an important keyword term could disrupt your entire campaign. Therefore, you'll have an edge when pursuing any tactic that differentiates you from your competitors.
As long as you keep targeting the right keywords, the right audience, and the right overall direction, these creative additional touches can be just what you need to get ahead. Keep challenging yourself and your team to pursue these new directions and help your strategy stay alive.
