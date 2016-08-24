5 Strategies for Better Team Coordination in SEO

When most entrepreneurs and marketers think about refining their SEO strategies, they focus on the conventional best practices that constitute a successful optimization approach, such as their on-site optimization, ongoing content marketing strategy, and link building campaign.
However, there are also more collaborative, qualitative, and personal factors to weigh when it comes to execution of your campaign. For example, how can you make sure every member of your team stays coordinated
with the rest in their mutual efforts to optimize your site? Why Coordination Is Essential in SEO
Depending on the size of your organization, SEO could theoretically be executed by a single person. In a small business, building a foundation with on-site optimization, content, and an introductory link-building campaign could be handled by a single person doing full-time work.
But it's more common to see several people working together in close coordination to achieve exceptional results on behalf of a firm. That coordination could make or break your campaign in the following ways:
How to Stay Better Coordinated
- Deadlines and execution. First, the obvious: SEO is an interconnected series of tactics, and if you're going to execute them in conjunction with other people to achieve a final goal, you need everyone to work on the same interim deadlines and benchmark goals.
- Cross-disciplinary coordination. Even if you don't have both generalists and specialists in the SEO field working together, your SEO will still be influenced by people in multiple departments. For example, your designers will need to know how to design websites with SEO in mind.
- Camaraderie and workload balancing. It also pays to keep your SEO team working close with one another so everyone maintains high morale. This will be beneficial when one specialist inevitably gets saddled with more work than another: You can bring the departments together to rebalance the individual workloads.
Now let's take a look at how you can help your team become better coordinated in practical terms.1. Use more efficient forms of communication.
Modern technology offers a ton of advantages, and you need leverage as many of them as you can for your team. As pointed out by Dialpad
, millennial workers tend to be closer to the cutting edge of new communications technology, but that doesn't mean the rest of your team has an excuse to stick with older technologies. Whether you're using an in-house team or some members are working remotely, give yourself flexibility by keeping your team using multiple forms of communication, from phones to cloud-hosted management and collaboration platforms, and chatting apps.2. Set both individual and team goals.
Focused teams are able to work more productively because they know what they're aiming for. It's crucial to establish both individual and team-based goals. For example, you might encourage your entire team to work toward a certain rate of growth in organic visitors, with individual goals for your team members, such as getting featured on a number of new publishers or developing a certain kind of content. This will help keep things moving toward a destination while compensating for any individual weaknesses you encounter. 3. Identify and document consistent brand standards.
Some areas of SEO get pretty technical, but much of the ongoing work--such as content development and guest posting--will rely on the strength and consistency of your brand to succeed. Because of this, it's a good idea to document your brand standards formally and make those available to everyone on your team. 4. Have overflow policies.
An oversized workload can depress anyone; when one individual has too much to do and another not enough, your team can't possibly function efficiently
. To avoid this potential hitch, it's a good idea to have overflow and workload balancing policies in place. For example, you could encourage your team to openly admit when they have too much on their plate and have a line of delegation in place to coordinate task reallocation efforts.5. Cross-train your workers.
Every member of your team, both in the SEO department and in surrounding sections, will have an area of specialty. But it's worth making the effort to cross-train everyone on what all (or at least some of) the rest are doing. This approach allows outside workers to step in and take over the tasks of others (and thereby assist your workload-balancing efforts). It also keeps each worker abreast of what the others are doing and leads to a heightened sense of group awareness and focus on team goals.
Together, these strategies can help your team remain in closer coordination, and working harder on the goals that will drive your business forward
.
You'll also need to be prepared for a degree of difficulty; it's never easy to coordinate an entire team of differently minded and differently skilled people, so you're bound to run into difficulties trying to keep everything and everyone together. Try to remain as adaptable as possible.
Jayson DeMers is the founder & CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based content marketing & social media agency. You can contact him on LinkedIn, Google+, or Twitter.
