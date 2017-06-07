6 Ways Nonprofits Should Be Using SEO

Nonprofit organizations need to raise awareness of their brands just like ordinary corporations, but they face unique challenges in the marketing world. For example, nonprofits rely on donations to keep their organizations alive, and that often creates a catch-22: relying on donations limits the budget, which means you'll have less available to fund your marketing strategies, but without marketing strategies in place, you'll have a harder time getting those donations.
It may also be difficult to recruit volunteers, or put together a cohesive brand "voice" that summarizes the mission of the organization while characterizing it for the purposes of raising brand awareness.How Nonprofits Can Take Advantage of SEO
Fortunately, SEO is a good fit for nonprofits as a cost-efficient, scalable way to reach almost any target audience. If you're working for a nonprofit and you're trying to build a search presence, use these tips and strategies to get an edge:1. Recruit volunteers to write content for your site.
Arguably, the most important ingredient in any SEO campaign is a wealth of high-quality, diversified content. But you're so busy and short-staffed, it's nearly impossible to find time to write all the posts you want. Instead of trying to do everything yourself, rely on volunteer authors to populate your blog on your behalf. Recruiting guest authors
is easier than most people think--even for for-profit industries--so it shouldn't be hard to find a handful of people passionate about your cause who also want to establish themselves as online authorities.2. Reach out to companies for linking opportunities.
Companies usually like the idea of associating themselves with nonprofits. It's a way to give back to the community and engage in corporate social responsibility
, and it also makes them look good to their customers. Reach out to businesses in your area, and ask if they'd be interested in partnering with you; you could ask for donations of money, supplies, or even just visibility opportunities. In any case, the partnership, no matter how small, will serve as an excuse for your sites to link to each other. You should be able to generate significant authority by attracting these links.
3. Boost blog posts through social syndication.
Your blog posts aren't going to generate attention all on their own; you need some kind of catalyzing action to attract more eyes to your work. The best way for nonprofits to do this is through social syndication, and potentially boosted social media posts. Connect with as many people as you can, and distribute your work regularly to make sure it gets in front of as many people as possible.4. Rely on original research.
As a nonprofit, there's likely one cause at the center of your organization; for example, you might be trying to provide resources to local families, or raise awareness and research funds for a specific disease. In any case, one of the best ways to convince new donors is by illustrating the problem you're trying to solve with numbers. Incidentally, that's also one of the best ways to create original content
. Do as much original research as you can on the problem you're trying to solve, and weave your findings into your best blog posts, whitepapers, and eBooks.5. Take images and videos of your nonprofit in action.
You can also motivate more people to follow and engage with your brand by including more images and video of your organization in action, both in your regular content and throughout your social media presence. This helps people understand what it is you do, and humanizes your brand. It also encourages the individuals in those pictures to take action by sharing it further with their social circles.6. Take advantage of social influencers.
Finally, take advantage of the potential of social media influencers
, who are already connected to tens of thousands of followers (or more). The idea here is to work with influencers on collaborative content, or through one-off engagements, and get your nonprofit exposed to an enormous new swath of followers, who can then share and link to your best content. Because influencers want to be seen as benefitting good causes, they'll be more likely to work with you.Getting Started
With these strategies in place, even nonprofit organizations with strictly limited budgets can achieve growth in SEO. The trick is to get started with enough momentum to generate early results; SEO is a long-term strategy, and it can sometimes take months before your tactics start paying off
.
Obviously, you'll need to invest in it as a long-term strategy, but early boosts from influencers and linking partners can help you get the early momentum you need to establish your web presence. Just make sure you have a strong homepage--with convincing calls-to-action--to make all that inbound traffic worth it.
Jayson DeMers is the founder & CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based content marketing & social media agency. You can contact him on LinkedIn, Google+, or Twitter.
