7 Optimization Strategies to Use on Every Product Page

If you have an online store or a website with purchasing opportunities for your visitors, you probably have a host of different product pages at your disposal. These product pages are some of your greatest opportunities to turn site visitors into paying customers, and they're perfect fodder for search engine optimization
--if you know what you're doing.Why Product Pages Are So Important
So what is it about product pages that make them so crucial for a search optimization and conversion optimization strategy?
Optimization Strategies
- Online real estate. Unless you have only one specialty item, it's likely that you have multiple product pages to work with. Each new product page is another piece of online real estate for Google to index, which represents more ranking opportunities. Note that more pages isn't necessarily better for SEO--you still need to pay attention to quality--but more pages do give you more flexibility and more possibilities.
- Customer intent. Product pages are also unique for offering a specific item, which your target search users will be looking for.
- Persuasive opportunities. Finally, once a user lands on one of your product pages, you'll have the perfect opportunity to persuade them to convert; you've presented them with a product they're looking for, so all you have to do is close the deal with the right persuasive language and images.
So how can you make sure these online marketing powerhouses serve you to the best of their potential? These are the tactics you should be using on every product page:
- Pick the right title and meta description. Your titles and meta descriptions are two of the most important features of any page of your site--and are usually the first things you optimize when setting up a new page. However, for product pages, these features require a bit of extra consideration. Not only are these pieces of meta data important to help Google understand what your page is about, they're also the first things your prospective customers are going to read when searching for your product. Accordingly, they have to be highly accurate and convincing at the same time.
- Include significant descriptive text. Next, you'll need significant descriptive text on the page to describe what the product is, what it does, how it can be used, and who's most likely to buy it. This should be a minimum of 300 words, and probably closer to 600 or more. This text is important because it's going to naturally address many questions your searchers might have about this product, helping you optimize for long-tail keywords; once they're on the page, it can be used as a persuasive tool to get them closer to a purchase.
- Include multiple images (and optimize them). You should also include multiple images of the product you're selling, from multiple angles to use in multiple ways. This is going to add to the perceived value and persuasiveness of your page overall, and will also help you ensure visibility in Google Image search--just make sure you've got all your images in the right format, with accurate titles, descriptions, and alt text.
- List related products in a sub-section. Next, include some related products on each product page. This will help keep users interested in your site, but will also optimize your product for related product searchers. For example, if you're selling a mobile hotspot, you could list other mobile hotspots and accessories that your customers might consider.
- Include alternative descriptions of the product. Think up different descriptions for your product, and include them in the body of your product page. These could include descriptions for different target audiences, descriptions for alternative uses, or colloquial descriptions that someone who is unfamiliar with the product might use to describe it. This will widen your potential audience.
- Include customer reviews and ratings. Ratings and reviews are essential if you're trying to convince users to buy--and good ratings and reviews might even boost your search engine visibility. Give users the ability to write reviews of their own, and display your average rating--even if it's not perfect, it's going to help your cause.
- Make it easy to buy. If you want your customers to buy your product, you have to make it easy for them to do so. Is there a gigantic button next to the product picture that says "BUY?" Do you have a one-click checkout feature? Is it possible to create a new account in just a few seconds, with limited input from the user? These are all vital if you want to boost your conversion rate; otherwise, all that new SEO traffic might just bounce back to the SERPs.
With these strategies applied to each of your product pages, you should have no trouble getting them to rise through the rankings, and eventually attract the kind of traffic you need--potential buying customers. Experiment with different angles and tactics until you nail down a strategy that works.
Jayson DeMers is the founder & CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based content marketing & social media agency. You can contact him on LinkedIn, Google+, or Twitter.
