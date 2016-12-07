7 Ways to Coordinate Your SEO Team's Efforts

Search engine optimization (SEO) demands input from many different teams
and individuals at once; on the surface, it may seem like a
straightforward strategy, but it's actually an amalgamation of efforts
from multiple different areas.
For example, your strategic
directors will be busy delving into keyword research and new competitive
opportunities, while your writers work on new content, your social
media experts work on promotion and audience building, and your account
managers or team leads analyze your results and keep your clients or
bosses happy.
All of these sub-groups of people will be trying to achieve their individual goals while trying to remain focused as a team
.
After all, they all share the same ultimate vision--boosting your
rankings in search engines. Wrangling this chaos into something
organized can be extremely difficult, but there are some strategies that
can help you do it.Order in Chaos
Try using these strategies to keep your SEO team better organized:1. Keep your team on the same schedule (mostly).
Even
though your team may not be working in the same location or even on the
same projects, it's a good idea to keep your team on the same
schedule--for the most part. Working during the same hours will allow for
the nearly constant possibility of communication, so you don't run into
the problem of employees reaching out to others when they're
unavailable. Alternatively, you could use shift planning software to schedule your employees' shifts and availabilities
on some kind of rotating basis, allowing key periods of overlap where conversation can freely take place.2. Use cloud-hosted software.
Hopefully by now, most of your systems are already in the cloud. Cloud-hosted software is accessible anywhere at any time
--provided
you have the credentials and an internet connection. This means all of
your employees will have mutual access to the same files, the same
project documents, and the same communication threads as everyone
else--no matter what device they're using or where they've set up shop
for the day.3. Set clear expectations.
One of your
most important strategies will be setting clear expectations from the
beginning. Let your employees know things like the chain of command,
proper procedures for uploading finished work, approvals processes, and
how you expect goals to be reached. This will help keep everyone on the
same page and thinking together like a team with a unified goal.4. Set clear communication standards.
You'll also want to set clear communication standards for your team to use
.
For example, if you use project management software, should all of your
team's discussion stay relegated to the appropriate project within the
software? Or should they use instant messaging for the discussion, and
the project management software to document key points of interest?
Don't wait to establish these standards; be proactive here.5. Appoint key leadership positions.
A
team is only as good as its leader. While you may serve as the overall
team leader, you'll also need to appoint key positions of leadership
among your teammates. For example, who has the last say on content
getting published to your site? Who's ultimately responsible for various
projects hitting their deadlines? Establishing some kind of hierarchy
will help keep all your workers in line.
6. Document your workflows.
It's also beneficial to formally document all your workflows
.
Setting clear expectations, proactively, will go a long way in making
sure your team stays working together and following the same procedures,
but having a documented reference source will prevent those standards
from evolving in new directions over time (it will also help solve any
disputes that may arise within the team).7. Set both individual and group goals.
Finally,
you'll want to set goals on both an individual and group level.
Obviously, you want your employees to work together, so you need a
group-centric focal point to unite them, but you also want to cater to
the strengths of each individual with more specific, employee-centric
milestones.Complicating Matters
As if SEO and team
coordination weren't complicated enough, there are even more factors
that could cause headaches for your business. For starters, not all your
team members may be full-timers. You may also have independent
contractors, interns, and/or remote workers all pouring in their efforts
simultaneously. You may also have staffing changes, delegation, and
overlapping responsibilities to contend with.
The truth is, coordinating your SEO team will never be easy or straightforward, but it will make more sense when you commit to improving your approach
.
As long as you keep refining your methods and learning from your past
mistakes, you'll keep improving, and you'll eventually end up with a
stable system that keeps your workers happy and your results consistent.
