9 Tips for Artists Looking for More Search Visibility

Most artists these days maintain a website to sell their services, or at least a blog to show their work. But it's hard to earn new commissions and work opportunities -- whether in the form of a music gig
or audience at an art show -- unless you can generate a steady stream of traffic to your site.
There are many viable ways to earn such traffic. For example, you can pay for advertising, or build a social media audience first. There's usually a downside, however: Paying for advertising requires upfront capital that most artists don't have, and building a social media audience can be an unpredictable and even counterproductive mission.The Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Advantage
Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the best strategies for additional visibility, and that goes for artists, too. It's fairly inexpensive, especially when compared to outright advertising; it doesn't require a base following to start; it requires no formal expertise (at least, again, in the beginning); and it has the potential to grow your traffic exponentially -- both in a local area and on a national basis
.
Higher search rankings will almost always result in higher inbound traffic. So as long as your site's content and conversion rates are in order, attention to SEO is going to lead to greater interest in your services.Tips for Artists and Musicians
So how can an artist make the most of this strategy? In addition to following standard best practices for SEO, you'll particularly want to employ the following tactics:1. Declare a niche for yourself.
Make sure you have a dedicated, specific niche that you serve, and be as specific as possible. This specificity will ensure you don't have much competition. For example, if you knit blankets, don't just optimize for terms such as "knitted blankets"; get more specific with terms like "custom knitted blankets for newborns" or "knitted blankets with nerdy design."2. Make your services clear on dedicated pages.
Dedicated pages with associated keyword terms aren't as essential as they used to be, but they're still valuable for artists and musicians. Most people are going to be searching for your goods based on the type of service you're performing, so keep at least one or two pages that have rich content focused on what you actually do.3. Use a personal brand.
Even if you have a regular brand (such as a dedicated store for your products or a band name), you'll want to use a personal brand in conjunction with it
. A personal brand will help you increase the visibility of your content, and increase the appeal of your business for prospective customers.4. Keep your branding consistent.
No matter what you're doing -- whether it's on your own site, a publisher's site, or social media -- keep your branding consistent. Sooner or later, people will search for you by name, so you'll want to keep all your brand names and identity signatures as consistent and recognizable as possible over the long run.5. Write about your trade.
People are always interested in learning arts, crafts, and music, so take the time to write a blog about your trade
. Don't necessarily give away the "secret sauce," but you should go out of your way to share your knowledge and expertise. This will make your content highly shareable and visible, which is an easy shortcut to getting more backlinks for your page (and therefore more domain authority to boost your rankings).6. Incorporate multimedia content.
You're an artist, so show off the goods! Make sure you're incorporating plenty of examples of multi-media content on your site, including images, video, and sound clips. Optimize these features with appropriate titles and description tags so they can easily be found through search.7. Network with other artists.
Get to know other local artists, and network with them online. Work on sharing one another's content, and cross-pollinate your social media followings (especially if you serve complementary niches). Any boosts in visibility you garner will help you both out.8. Get involved in local events.
Local SEO is a good shortcut for fast visibility ... especially for artists, who usually have a specifically local appeal. Get involved in local events, and write about your presence: You'll get some love from the event hosts, and you'll build your relevance for your region. On top of that, you'll probably earn some backlinks, which make it even easier to land a spot in the local "3-pack."9. Attract reviews.
One of the best ways to build local search visibility is through positive online reviews
. The more reviews you have on third-party directory sites, and the more highly rated they are, the more likely you'll be to appear in the local 3-pack. Publicize your listings in these areas, and try to optimize your reviews (without soliciting them directly).Keeping Things Affordable
Plenty of SEO agencies and professionals can help you earn higher rankings, but they may cost several thousand dollars a month
or more. As a budding artist or musician, you may not have access to that kind of cash.
Instead, focus on building your rankings as frugally as possible. Spend a few hours learning the basics of SEO on your own
, and focus on the tactics you can do effectively on your own. You may run into issues, and eventually find it helpful, even necessary, to enlist professional services; but to get started, you don't need much. Prioritize the fundamentals; you can always build from there.
