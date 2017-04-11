How to Optimize Your Online Product Catalog for Search

Consumers have increasingly turned to online stores to do their shopping, but with so much competition in play, it's hard for ecommerce business owners to remain competitive. Your online catalog exists to showcase your products to an interested audience, but if that audience never gets their eyes on your offers, it won't matter how good your deals or products are.
One solution is to optimize your online product catalog
for search engines, which will help you rank higher, achieve more brand visibility, and get more traffic to your pages. So how can you do this without spending a fortune?
Strategies for Catalog Optimization
These strategies will help you build a bigger online audience:1. Use printed and online catalogs together.
If you're used to operating exclusively online, using a printed catalog may seem foreign to you, but catalog printing is relatively inexpensive through sites like Printing Center USA
. It's a good way to quickly advertise the existence of your online catalog to an audience who may otherwise miss it (demographics who rely on printed advertisements and news), and start directing traffic to your site. This, in turn, creates a synergy between your digital and physical campaigns and jumpstarts your SEO efforts with new traffic, shares, and social media buzz.
2. Use specific product names in your page titles.
Your page titles and descriptions will be the main sources of information that search crawlers use to judge the relevance of your page. Including the specific name of your product will ensure that your page is considered when consumers search for that name; for example, you'll want to include the brand, the model, the model number, and the variation (if applicable). You'll also want to briefly describe the product in the meta description.3. Include at least two paragraphs of descriptive text for each product.
You'll also want to include lots of descriptive text--at least two paragraphs' worth--for each of your product pages. According to Spotify's guide
, this not only gives more content for search crawlers to consider and index, it also helps consumers by giving them more information to make a final decision.4. Optimize your images and videos.
Including images and videos on your product pages is a good way to secure more customer engagement, and you'll likely earn more backlinks, which are vital if you want to build your authority over time. You can optimize images and video by giving them a descriptive name, including alt text (for images), and including a meta description that describes what's happening (in the video). You may also consider hosting your videos on YouTube and embedding them on your pages, giving you another outlet of optimization; Backlinko has an excellent guide
on YouTube optimization if you're interested in more information.5. Include reviews and testimonials.
Reviews and testimonials will make your site seem more authoritative, and as an added bonus, they'll help push consumers to make a decision. In fact, 88 percent of consumers
trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, so the more reviews you're able to collect, the better.6. Answer common consumer questions on-site.
You should also include a brief Q&A section on each of your product pages. Here, you'll list at least a handful of common consumer questions with common phrasing, alongside detailed answers that address those concerns. Again, the information may help consumers make a decision, but they'll also optimize your pages for long-tail keyword searches, making you more likely to rank when customers submit those queries.7. Employ Schema.org microformatting.
Microformatting, sometimes called "structured markup," is a way to format your backend code in a way that allows Google to better understand and categorize it. For example, you can point out what portion of your page is a collection of reviews, and feed information like star ratings and review text to search engine crawlers. This makes it more likely that these features will show up as "rich answers" or "rich snippets," the sampled bits of onsite content that sometimes appear above regular search results in SERPs. Schema.org
is still the best name in microformatting, and they have an excellent guide on how to get started.Investing in SEO
SEO is a complex strategy, and if you want to get serious with it, you'll need to hire an expert or start educating yourself in more advanced technical areas. As you can see, however, you don't need to be an expert
to get started. These strategies should be able to help you refine the audience you're targeting, differentiate yourself from your competitors, and start building the authority you need to outrank them. Remember, this is a long-term strategy, so don't be frustrated if you don't see results right away.
Stick with it, and eventually you'll see your traffic rise.
