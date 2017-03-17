If you want your content marketing campaign to be successful, you need
to make sure it appeals to your target audience, both to achieve higher
relevance for strategies like SEO, and to better hold attention from
readers. If your target audience is made up of professionals, that means
catering to industry considerations, including offering instructions,
news, practical advice, and other materials that can improve their
performance in a given niche.
But professional audiences are
evolving, using new technologies, working in different environments, and
developing new demands. For example, according to Dialpad
, only 19 percent of full-time workers
spend 40 hours or more behind a desk per week. Our workforce is
becoming increasingly mobile, working remotely and on the go, and our
content needs to change to reflect that shift.How to Write Better Content for a Mobile Workforce
There are three major changes to consider when brainstorming new content:
Tips for Improvement
- Mobile devices are smaller and offer a different UI.
As you've undoubtedly experienced in your own life, mobile devices tend
to have smaller screens and more limited forms of interaction than
laptops. This reduces the mobile experience and forces you to consider
narrower, more precise forms of content engagement.
- Mobile workers have less time.
If a worker is constantly mobile, they're probably traveling from
meeting to meeting and trying to fit everything into a tight schedule.
That means they have less time and are looking for content to meet their
needs quickly. As Content Marketing Institute points out, some of the best performing mobile content is also the fastest and easiest to read.
- Mobile workers research immediate needs.
When you consult your mobile device, it's probably for something you
need immediately. Otherwise, it could wait until you were at a formal
work station. That means your topics and your tone should be geared
toward solving a problem as quickly as possible.
So how can you take action to address these considerations?
- Optimize for mobile devices. Your site should already be optimized for mobile devices; if you aren't sure, you can always run a check using Google's mobile-friendly tool.
Your site should be responsive, meaning it adapts based on the size and
shape of the device viewing it, and all your content should load
quickly and easily. In addition, all your text should be clearly legible
without having to scroll or zoom. This is a basic prerequisite if you
want your content to be engaging.
- Choose helpful topics.
Your mobile workforce isn't as interested in reading high-level
concepts; they want fast, practical tips. The more useful your content
is, the better, so spend some time coming up with topics that are
helpful for your audience. How-to guides, step-by-step troubleshooting,
and tutorials are all good ideas here.
- Write more concisely. According to the Purdue OWL, concise writing is a way to choose the most effective, efficient combination of words
in your article. Writing more concisely doesn't necessarily mean using
fewer words; however, that's often a side effect of the process. Go
through your articles and eliminate any language that is redundant or
unnecessary to achieve a complete understanding of your intended
meaning. This will help your audience read through your content faster,
getting to the point of your article rather than dwelling on the fluff.
- Create more videos and visual content.
Visual content is naturally more engaging, thanks to its appeal to our
intuitive senses, rather than processed thought. According to Hubspot, the inclusion of a video can increase a page's likelihood to convert by 80 percent or more,
and videos are much faster and easier to engage with than a written
article on mobile devices. That doesn't mean you need to create videos
instead of written articles, but you should consider including them more
frequently--whether they're standalone content submissions or embedded
enhancements in your core written material.
- Make your text stand out.
When you do write articles, you should structure them in a way that
naturally appeals to fast readers using small screens. Break up your
text into smaller paragraphs and shorter, separated sentences. Use bold
and italics to make certain phrases stand out more than others, and use
bulleted and numbered lists to make your listed items more obvious.
Once
you implement these tips, you'll see several benefits for your overall
campaign. For starters, your readers are going to be more engaged, and
they'll get more out of your material. That means higher customer
loyalty, more conversions, and of course, more comments and social shares
, which will increase your audience further.
Beyond
that, optimizing for mobile devices and attracting more links will
increase your search rankings in Google--which is never a bad bonus to
reap.
Jayson DeMers is the founder & CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based content marketing & social media agency. You can contact him on LinkedIn, Google+, or Twitter.
FreeFind Site Search Engine - FreeFind adds a "search this site" feature to your website, making your site easier to use. FreeFind also gives you reports showing what your visitors are searching for, enabling you to improve your site. FreeFind's advanced site search engine and automatic site map technology can be added to your website for free.
(Unpaid placement - FreeFind is a Search Engine Guide partner.)