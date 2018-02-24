Is Your SEO Team Operating at Peak Productivity?

You may have all the fundamentals down; you understand what it takes to be successful in an SEO campaign, and you have the experience to back up that knowledge. But just knowing what to do is only half the equation--you also have to do it.

The "doing it" portion tends to be a problem, and for multiple reasons. Some companies struggle to budget the funds necessary to execute a high-quality campaign. Others never get around to making SEO a priority. Still others have a good team in place--but because they don't operate at peak efficiency, they struggle with lost potential.

So why is SEO employee productivity such an important factor, and what can you do about your own team's efficiency?

Why an Efficient SEO Team Matters

You may not believe that your team's efficiency is such an important factor, but consider these effects:

Overall ROI. Your company is paying a salary for each individual on your team. Accordingly, you can treat each hour of work spent by those employees as a small investment. On a micro scale, this may not make much of a difference; for example, spending 5 extra minutes at lunch isn't going to ruin an hour of productivity. But on a larger scale, an efficiency problem can reduce your employer's return on investment (ROI) for those workers by a dramatic amount.

How to Spot Inefficiencies

It's safe to assume your team isn't perfect. So how can you tell which areas of productivity are actual problems, and worth taking action on?

These are some of the best tools for the job:

Tracking. First, you can start tracking what your employees are doing and how they're doing it. Basic time tracking platforms like Toggl can help you see, high-level, what projects your employees are working on, when, and why they're doing it. Project management platforms like Producteev can give you even more insight, and help you see how your projects are getting done. And don't forget the communication factor--email analytics platforms like Gmail Metrics can help you understand when your team isn't communicating efficiently as well.

How to Improve

Once you've analyzed those inefficiencies, you can take steps to improve:

Document your processes. Make sure you have a formally written operating procedure for all your primary roles. This will help you standardize your approach and offer a resource for new hires to more thoroughly understand your needs and expectations.

When you see someone improving, commend them in public. When you see someone falling behind, give them feedback in private. Real-time feedback helps keep your staff on course. Hold performance reviews and audits regularly. In addition to regular, in-the-moment feedback, conduct occasional performance reviews and audits. These are your best opportunities to set better goals for both individuals and your team as a whole.