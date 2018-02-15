Low Conversion Rates? This Might Be Your Problem

After pouring time, money, and energy into designing a website and landing pages for your products, low conversion rates can be extremely frustrating. Even more frustrating, the cause of low conversion rates isn't always obvious.

Distractions and Conversion Rates

Today's online experience is often noisy. It also tends to lack continuity - even when users are navigating from page to page on the same website. There are ads, popups, sidebars, navigation menus, images, videos, text, opt-in forms, chat boxes, etc. While each of these elements is fine when strategically implemented, too many of them - or improper application - ultimately leads to distracting experiences that negatively impact conversion rates.

There's a lot that goes into optimizing conversion rates, but you're going to find it impossible to thrive if you don't deal with distractions quickly and efficiently. How you address distractions will depend on your specific conversion goals, but you should take care of the underlying issues as soon as possible.

4 Ways to Eliminate Distractions

Distractions are problematic because they aren't always obvious or apparent. Sometimes you need someone else to point them out and suggest a change. Having said that, scrutinize your site and try to be as objective as possible.

As you look for answers, here are some solutions to common problems:

1. Simplify the Background

One of the biggest distractions in web design is a busy background that's filled with lots of different colors graphics, and visual elements. If you want to maximize conversion rates in today's environment, you must find a way to simplify the background.

Most websites are getting better about understanding the value of minimalism, but there are still plenty of distractions in this area. For example, while there's nothing wrong with Harbor Freight as a business, their website is generally an example of what you shouldn't do. Their homepage is busy, crowded, and overly colorful.

To contrast this, take a look at Fabness, an online provider of canvas prints. Notice how simple the background is on product pages like this, with negative space accounting for most of the design.

2. Establish a Consistent CTA

"The point of having a CTA on your page is to give page visitors a single action to take. It's crucial that you give potential leads one path to follow to conversion, so that you don't lose them along the way," Claire Grayston writes for Wishpond. "Companies often insert too many messages, steering potential leads in all directions, rather than helping them to conversion."

While there are instances where you can include more than one CTA on a page, it's almost always better to stick to a single call. You can phrase the CTA in different ways, but the desired outcome should be the same. This keeps visitors focused and prevents conflicting actions.

3. Stop Using Your Homepage as a Landing Page

People arrive on a landing page because they clicked through from another place - such as a PPC ad, social media post, or email newsletter link. And when they click, they anticipate finding out more about whatever you're promoting. Unfortunately, a lot of marketers are linking to homepages, instead of landing pages.

The problem with sending visitors to your homepage is that they have to start the process over and search your website for what they were looking for in the first place. A much easier solution is to always send referral traffic to designated landing pages that hold the visitor's focus and promote continuity.

4. Eliminate Superfluous Content

It's easy to assume that more is better, but less is more when it comes to content. Instead of developing long-winded content, strip out the superfluous details and zero in on what really matters. It'll save you time and your readers won't be as distracted.

Stay Focused

Distractions are the death of conversion rates. Today's online users have attention spans that last for just a few seconds. Every little distraction that's present on your site is a threat to their focus - and ultimately to your bottom line.

By efficiently and effectively eliminating the distractions that currently exist on your website, you can increase conversion rates, grow your revenue, and build a business with unlimited potential.