Should You Worry About International SEO?

Most business owners who practice search engine optimization (SEO) only focus on their country of origin. They write content for their home audience, and only pay attention to their rankings in the domestic version of Google (or whichever search engine is most popular there). And for the most part, this seems to work out fine--but if you want to see the best possible results, should you be worried about international SEO?
Why Consider International SEO?
Not all business owners will need to pursue international SEO, and not all sites will benefit from it. But if you have any of the following goals, international SEO may be able to help you achieve them:
The Process
Let's say you're interested in pursuing international SEO, or at least learning more about it. What steps can you take to optimize your site for another country?
The first step is to create a domain structure that works for your international audience. This isn't strictly necessary to be visible in other countries, but it will help your site be categorized appropriately for other audiences, and ensure that your international-focused content is accepted by international audiences.
You have three main options here:
The next step is writing or translating content so that your international audience can read it. If you're from the United States and optimizing for countries like Australia or the UK, you may not have to change much. But if you're writing in a completely different language, you'll need to use a different language meta tag on your site. Be sure to use an actual translator, too--Google Translate may be getting better, but it's not foolproof, and you'll want your international readers to see you as competent in their native language.
From there, you can boost your international standings by earning links from major domains in the country you're optimizing for. For example, if you're trying to get your site ranked in Australia, try to get links from major newspapers and publishing authorities related to your industry in Australia. It can boost your domain authority as well as your international relevance.
International SEO isn't especially difficult, but it's not worth the effort for every site. Consider your goals carefully, and decide whether it's really worth the extra hours to reach a population in another country more effectively.
