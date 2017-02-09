Which Is More Important: Technical SEO or Reputation Management?

There are many moving pieces in an SEO campaign, but only a handful of broad categories of tactics to use regularly. For example, most people intuitively group tactics into the categories of on-site optimization and off-site optimization
, which are clearly defined by whether a given tactic takes place on your site or somewhere else. But there are different dimensions to consider as well--for example, you can think of a split between technical SEO and reputation management tactics.
Which of these are more important to the success of your overall campaign?Reputation Management
Reputation management, as the name suggests, is all about building up your brand's image online. This could involve a number of tactics, including the publication of valuable content on other websites, the promotion of your brand name and image, and the establishment of personal relationships with your customers.
For example, MediaOne
suggests optimizers create LinkedIn Groups
and post regularly to enhance their reputation; not only will you gain more social followers, you'll also earn backlinks and establish ground for publishing content in the future.
There are a number of benefits to these tactics:
Technical SEO
- Brand visibility and recognition. Obviously, your reputation will grow with reputation management tactics. More people will see your brand, you'll rank higher for branded searches (and see more of them), and the visitors you attract will be more acquainted with your business. That means higher click-throughs for all your rankings, and more conversions when they get to your site.
- Backlinks. Reputation building is also a good way to earn more inbound links. If people read your content and value it, they'll be more likely to link to you as a credible source, which will boost your domain authority.
- Guest posting and future potential. Building your reputation also opens the door to bigger and more authoritative publishers for guest posting opportunities. These give you immediate benefits of brand visibility and inbound links, but also a path to even better opportunities in the future.
Technical SEO, on the other hand, is all about making precise adjustments to your site to improve its visibility in search engines. Here, you could update your site's code to be cleaner and easier to crawl, target specific keywords and include them in your page titles and meta descriptions, and even rebuild different areas of your site.
For example, QuickSprout
notes the importance of user retention, and encourages optimizers to make tweaks to their websites
so they load faster and preserve a worthwhile user experience.
There are several benefits here:
The Problems With One Over Another
- Real search visibility. Google can't rank your site if its search engine bots can't see it. Your biggest priority with technical SEO is making sure that search engines are able to process your site to index and display it accurately.
- Precise targeting. Technical SEO also gives you the ability to make and reach for precise targets. You'll have the opportunity to research various keywords and keyword phrases, and reorganize your site to rank for them.
- Troubleshooting. If something goes wrong with your site, technical SEO will give you the tools to analyze the problem and eventually correct it.
After reading this far, you may intrinsically favor one over the other. However, there's a problem with identifying one set of tactics as "better" or "more important." If you focus exclusively on technical SEO, you won't have the opportunity to develop your brand reputation; you may slowly climb the ranks for a handful of specific keyword terms, but your visitors will be apathetic to your brand, and you won't grow nearly as quickly without reputation management.
On the other hand, if you ignore technical SEO and focus only on reputation management, you could overlook a key fixture that's necessary for search engine visibility
. For example, you might update your robots.txt file incorrectly or accidentally make your site uncrawlable. You'll get a respectable volume of customers from other areas, but your direct rankings in SERPs will tank.
The truth is, no SEO campaign can survive while only pursuing one of these sets of tactics. You'll need both if you want to establish a wider presence. Technical SEO is necessary to be seen and properly "understood" by search engines, but reputation management is necessary if you want to reach people and grow at a reasonable pace.
