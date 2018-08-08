With More Than 200 Ranking Factors, Which Ones Truly Matter?

|Tweet
Google's search ranking algorithm is incredibly complex, incorporating data from billions of web pages to form a comprehensive index, and serving user queries with relevant results in the span of less than a second.
And it just keeps getting more complicated. According to Andy Kuiper, "Google's search engine algorithm, which for many years had about 128 variables, now has over 200. Recent additions include page load time, use of engagement objects, and the introduction of semantic search technology."
So with more than 200 ranking factors taken into account when Google formulates search rankings, how is a search engine optimizer supposed to know which ones matter? Do you need to understand and work on all 200 to see results?
Do All Those Variables Truly Matter?
Let's start by addressing the question of whether all those variables truly matter.
The Most Important Ranking Factors
So which factors are most important? There are a few different ways to look at this, such as judging each ranking factor as an independent variable correlated with site ranking. However, it's probably better to start by looking at the three broad categories of ranking factors:
We can also look at more specific ranking factors. According to a comprehensive 2017 study by SEMRush, the ten most important ranking factors (in terms of their status as a predictor of rank) are, in order:
Note that the appearance of specific keywords and phrases didn't crack the top ten (though do make an appearance in the next few entries on the list).
Utilizing Other Ranking Factors
So what about all those other ranking factors? Should you abandon them entirely?
It's a good idea to keep these on the back burner, and for several reasons:
Do you really need to memorize all 200+ Google ranking factors? Not unless you're trying to impress someone at a job interview or client meeting. Instead, it's better to remain marginally aware of all the ranking factors that exist, but focus on the few dozen that seem to be the most important to get your site ranked.
