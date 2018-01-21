Search Engine Guide > Robert Clough > New Google Speed Update

New Google Speed Update

January 21, 2018 Comments

Robert Clough

Robert Clough

Starting July of 2018, Google will use page speed as a ranking factor in mobile search

GOOGLE SAYS

Using page speed in mobile search ranking
The "Speed Update," as we're calling it, will only affect pages that deliver the slowest experience to users and will only affect a small percentage of queries.

ABOUT THE GOOGLE SPEED UPDATE

The Google Speed Update - Search Engine Land
Back in 2010, Google said page speed was a ranking factor but it "was focused on desktop searches" only. Now, in July 2018, it will look at how fast your mobile pages are and use that as a ranking factor in mobile search. Google has been promising to look at mobile page speed for years now, and it is finally coming.

FAQs on new Google Speed Update - Search Engine Land
We asked Google several questions about this update, including how this impacts desktop pages, whether pages with AMP URLs but slow canonical URLs will be impacted, if webmasters will get Search Console notifications and more.

Google to Use Page Speed as Ranking Signal in Mobile Search - Search Engine Journal
As important as speed will become, Google says it can be superseded by query intent. A slow page may still rank well if it's content is highly relevant to what the user is searching for.

Google Algorithm Designed To Downgrade Slow Mobile Pages - Search Engine Roundtable
Google says you can measure your page speed multiple ways and they are not sharing a specific single metric to know if your site was hit by this algorithm update or not.

