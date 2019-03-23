5 Simple Steps to Building a Google Trusted Website

|Tweet
Google is the most popular search engine in the world, handling billions of searches each day. That's a lot of people looking things up. They might even be searching for your website.
You know that's why SEO and your search engine results page rank are so important. You've tried all the tips and tricks, though, and you're still not ranking.
What's going on?
It comes down to trust. Google trusted websites rank higher than those Google doesn't trust. If your SEO efforts don't seem to be making a difference, try these five simple steps to building more trust with Google.
The first stop on your list should be to check your domain information. Google is a domain registrar, but they don't sell domains. They just want to check whois information on other domains.
You can be sure Google's checking this information. They want to send their users to sites that are trustworthy. So what do they want to see in domain information?
It can be tempting to hide contact information, but being transparent and open is key to trust.
You probably know the importance of link-building for your SEO efforts. Any good SEO company will tell you that getting authoritative backlinks is crucial.
That partly because it's linked to Google TrustRank. This measure examines if who is linking to your site is trustworthy.
Google hand-picks some websites they consider authoritative. They get the highest Google trust ranking. If they then link to your site, you become more trustworthy.
It can be difficult to get links from government sites or a resource like the New York Times. Seed sites can help with this.
If you're serious about earning Google's trust, then focus on your branding.
Google puts a lot of stock in brands. If you want to be seen as a trustworthy website, then you need to act like a big brand.
You should be doing some work on your brand anyway. Here are a few simple steps you can take:
These are brand signals Google can use to identify a trustful website.
The people searching online like reviews. As a result, Google likes them too. Reviews can signal that a product or brand is trustworthy.
Getting reviews is simpler than you think. Ask a few loyal customers to provide reviews for your site. People can also leave reviews in Google's My Business.
Schema markup is an important factor in local SEO, but it can also help you build trust with Google.
Schema gives Google microdata about your content and website. With this extra information in hand, Google can more accurately assess your site.
The act of giving them more information is a great step forward.
Building a Google trusted website isn't as hard as it sounds. If you haven't already started building trust with the search engine giant, now's the time to do so.
Looking for more about how to win Google over? Check out our informative articles. We have the tips and tricks you need to rank higher.
