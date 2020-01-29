A First-Timer's Guide to Google AdWords Campaign Management

How many times have you been scrolling through Google only to see an advert for a service or product that you like or are familiar with? Perhaps you then went on to purchase this product or use this service.

This is not a coincidence. It was probably the result of a great Google Adwords campaign that connected the product or service with you exactly the right customer.

Here's how to oversee Google Adwords campaign management.

How Can Google Ad Words Help Your Business?

Google Ad Words allows a business to bid for certain SEO keywords - usually the most popular - with the highest bidder on those keywords awarded a top place on Google's search engine ranking.

The key to ranking highly is a combination of winning the bid but also constructing a great ad that customers are going to flock to. It will also give you a high ad quality score which will further increase your ranking on Google.

Choose Your Keywords

The important first mission is to choose relevant keywords. If you have a nice audience then you might want to target more obscure keywords in which case you may not need to enter a bid.

If, however, you want to target big keywords that regularly get thousands or millions of hits a day then you might want to consider entering the bidding war.

Remember you are still going to be competing against the sites that have already gained traction on Google's search page for these keywords. These sites will already have perfectly crafted ads that bring in thousands of dollars of revenue for them.

The best keywords are the ones that reflect your business' aims and ethos. Remember you can also have negative keywords to ensure you understand the kind of message and ads you don't want your business to project.

Don't Waste Money on Unsuitable Keywords

If you choose a keyword for your business that doesn't really fit with what your business is trying to achieve or your target customers then you have wasted your ad budget.

Google Ad Words is a tool and if it's used incorrectly it could end up feeling like it is a waste of money. Don't assume that if your traffic isn't increasing Google Ads doesn't work. It just means you have not used it in the right way for your business and need to reevaluate.

Set Your Budget

Google Ads campaigns can be expensive. This depends on various factors including the popularity of the keyword and the size of the audience you are trying to reach.

If you have a niche project then the audience might be naturally smaller so a smaller campaign would be sufficient. However, if your audience is bigger and your competition big then it makes sense to have a bigger budget for marketing and Google Ads.

Remember if you have a higher quality score then you can pay less to have a higher ranking on Google than someone that Google judges to have a relatively poor advert in terms of their SEO reach.

Write Concisely

Google Ads limited you to just 25 characters (not words) for the headline, 70 for the ad itself and 35 words for the name displayed on the URL.

This might sound like a tough order to fulfill but it's based on an underlying principle that people are not going to bother to read something longer than this. The internet reduces your attention span and it's easy to click off something on a topic you're interested in, let alone irritating ads.

Writing concisely makes you think more carefully about the key messages of your product or service. You have to strip out the unnecessary fluff and get straight to the point.

If you know you are going to struggle with this then be sure to hire a PPC agency. Why hire a PPC agency? This is a legitimate question to ask. They offer a professional ad copywriting service. With their team of professionals, you can ensure you get top marks for quality from Google.

Focus Your Campaign

No campaign will work unless it is focused. If you don't feel that your Google Ads campaign has been as successful as it could then be sure to answer some fundamental questions about your business.

Who is your target audience?

What do they like and dislike?

Who are your competitors?

What other products do they consume?

What channels do they mainly use for accessing the internet?

If you can't answer any of these questions in detail then it might be time to get back to the drawing board and do some more market research before you restart and realign your PPC campaign management.

Google Adwords Campaign Management Is All About Knowing Your Audience

The key to Google Adwords campaign management is knowing your audience inside-out and how to target them. With a focused campaign you can start to select keywords that your audience is likely to respond well too.

Once you have some strong keywords lined up that you wish to target you can then start to plan your budget and figure out how much you are going to need to spend to generate the results you want.

Learning to write a great advert that is punchy and concise will also help you to rate highly on Google and achieve a better score for quality.

If you are interested in reading more about how to start a campaign or PPC campaign management then be sure to check out the rest of our site.