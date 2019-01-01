Become a Successful Wedding Event Planner With These Simple Marketing Tips

Weddings get more expensive every year, topping out at over $30,000 in 2016. Inflation could be an explanation for this, but is there something else to blame?

Apparently, social media is a big culprit. We're always on our phones and checking in on each other's lives. Therefore, we need to match our neighbors in everything we do - including our marriages.

So as weddings get more expensive and more complex, a wedding event planner becomes even more necessary. As a wedding planner, this means it's more important than ever to increase your marketing chops.

Today, we'll show you some simple tips to get your wedding planning marketing off the ground and running!

Marketing for a Wedding Event Planner

When looking at wedding planner advice, you'll find that it's not too much different than any other business.

You may be participating in one of the happiest days of two people's lives, but in the end, you're running a business like anyone else. You're providing a service, differentiating yourself from the competition, and selling that service at a price.

Most companies today understand the importance of marketing. A handful of the best companies understand the need to adapt to new marketing tactics. Let's take a look at some of those now, starting with the most obvious.

#1. Start Your Website

By now, you should have a professional website. If not, then you need to get started on that right away.

Gone are the days of looking up a business in the "yellow pages." These days, everyone looks for businesses online, so if you don't have a website for someone to find you at, then how will they know you exist?

You may want to consider hiring a professional web designer.

You need to sell people searching for a wedding event planner on the idea of a fairytale wedding. Therefore, your website should match the aesthetic they're looking for.

The interface should be user-friendly, intuitive, and beautifully rendered.

Having all your business contact information (address, phone number, e-mail, etc.) should all be present and accounted for.

#2. Start a Blog (and Learn SEO)

You should include a blog on your website for many reasons:

Keep your clients up-to-date on news

Spread the word about your business and future events

Provide another avenue for potential clients to find you

Search engine optimization (SEO) is crucial for any business to know. Unless someone already knows your business and URL address by name, they will search for businesses like yours in search engines.

A marketing blog is a great way to rope in potential clients by using the keywords that they're already searching for. For example, if your audience is in Boston, your clients might be searching for "Boston wedding event planner."

Use keywords like that in your blogs (and other pages of your website), so that soon-to-be couples will find you and learn about your services.

#3. Engage Social Media

Social media blew up in the early 2000s, and it shows no signs of slowing down. There's even a high chance you have a personal social media account yourself, so why not get one for your wedding planning business?

Hit as many up that are relevant:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

etc.

Just as you would use these social media platforms to promote your life with friends and family, you can use these to promote your business.

Use each of them to their fullest ability, though. Don't only create a profile, but fill it out and engage your audience.

Make sure to include all contact information:

Name

Phone number

Address

E-mail address

Website URL

From there be sure to post on a consistent, scheduled basis. Post pictures or videos to Instagram of weddings that you've planned (with consent from the couple).

Post links to blogs you've written (see tip #2) on Facebook and Twitter, and try your best to switch up your schedule.

For example, post to Facebook on Mondays and Wednesdays, Twitter on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Instagram on the weekends. Whatever you do, make sure people can find you through different social media accounts on different days for different types of content.

#4. Use Your Entertainment

When people ask, "What does a wedding planner do?" one big part of that is finding and booking live entertainment.

Not every wedding uses live entertainment, but as we already discussed, weddings get more expensive and complex all the time. Booking an exciting performance act can be a big part of the marriage.

There's tons of helpful information out there on finding these performers, too. But with that comes another marketing opportunity for you as a wedding event planner.

Wedding entertainment is also a business that uses marketing tactics to reach potential clients. This includes blogs, social media, etc. Try your best to communicate with performers you've booked to team up on marketing plans.

For example, you can trade shares, likes, tags, and comments on each other's social media profiles. When an entertainer writes a blog or posts to Facebook about a wedding they're playing at, ask them to tag you as the planner (you can do the same for them).

#5. Encourage Online Reviews

When the couple ties the knot and they finally say, "I do," it seems like everything is over, right? The event is over and it's time to close the curtains.

Wrong.

This is the perfect time to follow-up. Use personalized e-mails, social media messages, etc. to speak with your clients about feedback.

Ask them if it turned out how they expected and more, and if they're satisfied, feel free to ask for positive online reviews. Be specific, too. Ask them to review your business on:

Google

Facebook

Yelp

Better Business Bureau

etc.

People tend to trust online reviews more than their own friends, so garnering positive reviews is crucial for successful marketing.

Creating a Successful Wedding Planning Business

Creating a fairytale wedding for couples may be a passion of yours for one reason or another. Regardless of why you got into the business, it can be very satisfying to be a wedding event planner and see dreams come true.

But as with any business, it's important to understanding the changing world of marketing and use these tips to the fullest extent.

If you need some more help, feel free to look at our search engine marketing tools so that you can continue to reach more happy couples!