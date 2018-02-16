Digital Marketing for Real Estate: 4 Crucial Tips

Digital marketing for real estate businesses is absolutely crucial in today's market. Make sure you're business is on the cutting edge by clicking here.

Recent studies show that almost 80% of Americans now shop online. And, while you can't buy a house on a website, you better believe that prospective homebuyers are doing online research to look for new homes.

For this reason, it is essential for real estate agents who want to grow their practice to make use of online marketing strategies. These strategies can help agents reach new customers and make more sales.

Ready to get started? Check out these 4 essential tips for succeeding in digital marketing for real estate.

1. Building Social Media Marketing

Social media is one of the most important digital marketing tools for real estate available. On social media, you can use tools like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to share images and videos highlighting available properties.

The key is to build interest so that prospects will want to come to your website. Focus on sharing engaging content that captures attention and sparks conversation.

2. Search Engine Optimization

No matter how great the content that you put on your website is, it won't have an impact if no one finds it. Search engine optimization (SEO) helps to ensure that your website's content is tailored to fit what prospective customers and search engine algorithms are looking for.

For real estate agents, it's also essential to focus on local SEO. This is because, in real estate, you want to target users in specific geographic areas. To do target these individuals, make sure to use place-based keywords, and to list your agency on Google's business listing directory.

For instance, if you want clients to find out more about turn-key real estate investing, you can make sure you use specific keywords in your content so they will find it easily.

3. Email Marketing

Despite the advent of newer tools like social media, email is still an important way to reach potential customers. Sending out emails to folks who have visited your open houses can be an effective way to maintain contact and keep their attention.

Additionally, your former clients can also be good candidates for email campaigns. Reaching out to folks you've helped buy or sell houses in the past can be an effective way to seek out referrals. Consider offering incentives to folks who refer their friends to your agency to encourage further engagement.

4. Go Mobile

These days, more people are using their mobile devices to search the web than ever before. This means that, if your web content is not mobile-friendly, you will be missing out on reaching a large segment of your potential audience. Another key way to make your site more mobile friendly is to use pictures optimized for different screen resolutions.

By targeting mobile customers, you will be able to reach folks who are willing to make impulse decisions. This is because users often search on their mobile devices while they're waiting in line at a grocery store, or sitting in a doctor's office. You don't want those searches to be going to your competitors instead of to you!

Get Started with Digital Marketing for Real Estate Today

With these tips in mind, you will be able to build a successful campaign for digital marketing for real estate.

