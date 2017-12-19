Search Engine Guide > Robert Clough > Facebook Fighting Engagement Bait in News Feed

Facebook Fighting Engagement Bait in News Feed

December 19, 2017 Comments

Robert Clough

Robert Clough

Articles



Fighting Engagement Bait on Facebook

In an effort to reduce the spread of spammy posts, Facebook is taking steps to demote engagement bait which takes advantage of their system by encouraging people to engage with a post in an unauthentic way. An example, comment "Yes" if you love rock music. 

Read the full article at ...
https://newsroom.fb.com/













Related Entries

About the Author

Search Engine Marketing Columnist



Comments

Leave a comment

 


You can also subscribe without commenting by submitting your email address here:



Search Engine Guide > Robert Clough > Facebook Fighting Engagement Bait in News Feed


Search Engine Guide

Search marketing information for small business owners.

Small Business Brief

Fetching the best small business news.

Small Business Ideas Forum

A friendly place to share small business ideas and knowledge.

Small Business Answers

Small business support through education, resources and community

Small Business Resources

The directory of the best small business sites and tools.

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 Search Engine Guide All Rights Reserved. Privacy