Google AdWords Basics: 5 Fundamentals For Real-Time Success

Back in 2014, there was a push by sources like Forbes for small businesses to avoid Google AdWords. Flash forward--now even Forbes recognizes the important of AdWords in small business success.

So why the change of heart? The consumer marketing landscape has changed in these past 5 years. To stay competitive in today's marketplace, you must understand AdWord basics and be able to effectively apply them to your small business.

Read on to learn the 5 AdWords basics you can use now.

1. Start Small or Get Help

Google AdWords usage can be overwhelming. The key, in the beginning, is to start small or hire help like a Google Ads agency, for example.

The reason for this is the power in AdWords comes not only from knowing what words to use, but also from being able to effectively track their impact on your bottom line. As you saw above, the marketing landscaping is rapidly changing and if you don't adapt as it changes, you'll be wasting time and money.

A small, focused campaign also allows you to learn all the nuances of how AdWords work, which can then be used on larger, more complex marketing campaigns.

2. Define Short and Long-Term Goals

Using AdWords is not throwing spaghetti on the wall and seeing what sticks. Your ad campaign must have both short and long-term goals. Those goals should come from your long-term marketing and business plan.

While it's common to see an uptick in sales at the onset of any campaign, the real power in AdWords is its long-term impact.

3. Integrate Google Analytics

Tracking is important for the success of your campaign. The easiest way to track it is to install Google Analytics. It specifically logs which keywords receive the most clicks and who's doing the clicking.

Using this information, you can determine how to tweak your campaign to improve its success.

4. Create a Keyword List & Launch Your First Campaign

You need a strong short and long-term keyword list to build an effective campaign.

Keywords are simply the words people use to find you on the internet. Think of the last time you Googled something; you put a couple of words or a phrase into the search engine. The better your words, the better the results.

So do your research on keywords in advance of launching your campaign. You should also do research on ad placement. Finally, have all your advertisements ready before you launch your first campaign.

It may sound simple to have your ad content ahead of time, but looking at the entire campaign as a whole before you launch will help you to ensure your message is consistent.

5. Monitor, Monitor, Monitor

It may not be ok to check Facebook or Instagram regularly while at work, but you do need to check your Google AdWords account regularly. The power is in the knowledge you gain from your customers' behaviors.

You can't add or delete keywords, change bids, or even create new campaigns if you aren't seeing what's working on the current campaign.

Google AdWords is becoming a must for all small businesses, and with a focus, time, and use of the available tools, you can harness this tool to improve your bottom line.

So start small, set goals, and get started; your new customers are waiting.

