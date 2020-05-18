Google SEO Optimization for Lawyers: 5 Ranking Factors to Dominate Search Engine Results

The number one way to drive traffic to your website is with search engine optimization (SEO). SEO allows you to rank above the competition on search engines like Google. A lower organic ranking, however, could cause you to lose clients.

Here are five Google SEO optimization ranking factors you'll need to boost your ranking. With these tips, you can reach the top of a Google page and reach more clients.

Read on!

1. Understanding Search Intent

What information are your clients looking for online? Don't assume. Instead, use keyword and audience research to determine their search intent.

Google's algorithm is growing stronger. It now understands what customers are looking for based on their queries. By understanding your customers, you can better appeal to their search intent to provide them with the information they need.

2. High-Quality Content

Google prioritizes websites that provide users with helpful information. If you want to improve your organic ranking, make sure you're providing users with the help they need.

Start by using keyword and target audience research. Once you know what your audience is looking for, offer that information in an informative post. Keep trying different types of content to keep your audience engaged.

3. Go Mobile

About 90% of consumers use their mobile devices when working toward a long-term goal. In fact, many people are using their phones instead of desktop devices. This increase in mobile dependence led Google to create mobile-first indexing in 2018.

As a result, Google prioritizes mobile-optimized websites when determining rankings.

Use Google's Mobile-Friendly Test to make sure your site is mobile-ready. If your site isn't optimized, there's a chance you're missing out on a big number of clients.

Your competitors are likely snagging those clients instead.

4. Quality Backlinks

Google wants to provide its users with helpful, authoritative websites. In order to build your online brand authority, start using backlinks from other authoritative websites. Using stronger, popular links will improve your own authority.

Try using quality backlinks in your blog posts. For example, you might reference a statistic or recent trial within a post. Using links from high-authority websites will help improve your SEO ranking.

5. Page Load Speed

According to Google, your probability of a bounce increases as your page load time increases. Customers don't want to wait around for a page to load.

A higher bounce rate tells Google your website isn't meeting the user's needs. When you fail to provide positive user experience, your ranking will drop.

If you want to improve your Google SEO optimization, check your page load times. You can use Google PageSpeed Insights to discover what's slowing your site down.

Page load speed is only one component of technical SEO you'll need to consider. Learning Technical SEO for legal websites can help you get ahead of competitors.

Time to Get Optimized: 5 Important Factors for Legal Google SEO Optimization

Get optimized and boost your organic ranking. Prioritize these Google SEO optimization factors and get ahead of the competition! Then, you can reach more clients and build your practice.

