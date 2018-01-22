Search Engine Guide > Robert Clough > Here's How the Google Speed Update Could Impact Your Site (& AdWords Account)

Here's How the Google Speed Update Could Impact Your Site (& AdWords Account)

January 22, 2018 Comments

Robert Clough

Robert Clough

Articles



THE SMALL BUSINESS GUIDE TO SEARCH MARKETING

Mobile & PPC Marketing Tips

WORDSTREAM

Here's How the Google Speed Update Could Impact Your Site (& AdWords Account)
Late last week, Google announced a major change to its mobile ranking factors. While speed has always been a factor in determining both organic rankings and AdWords Quality Score, Google's change shifts this focus slightly. Starting in July, page speed will become a major ranking factor for mobile searches. That means that, if you're already advertising to prospects on mobile devices--or you have an organic search presence of any kind--you're going to want to pay attention.

Find out more about Google's Speed Update

Follow search engine trends and news at Search Engine Guide








Related Entries

About the Author

Search Engine Marketing Columnist



Comments



Search Engine Guide > Robert Clough > Here's How the Google Speed Update Could Impact Your Site (& AdWords Account)


Search Engine Guide

Search marketing information for small business owners.

Small Business Brief

Fetching the best small business news.

Small Business Ideas Forum

A friendly place to share small business ideas and knowledge.

Small Business Answers

Small business support through education, resources and community

Small Business Resources

The directory of the best small business sites and tools.

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 Search Engine Guide All Rights Reserved. Privacy