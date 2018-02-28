SEO Guide by SEO Article Heroes

SEO Article Heroes has written an SEO guide in which they give an overview of the steps you'll need to take to implement an SEO campaign on your website
Step 1 - Introduction to SEO
Welcome to SEO Article Heroes' SEO guide. As part of our desire to educate small businesses on the world of SEO, we've decided to take it upon ourselves to give a basic step-by-step guide on how to run an SEO campaign on your website.
Step 2 - Improving Speed
What affect does page speed have on google? SEO and page speed go hand in hand, as Google has indicated that site speed is a ranking factor for SERPs. If your site has been built well many of these page speed issues will not exist.
Step 3 - Using the Correct Tools
In this step we're looking at how utilising the correct SEO tools will not only allow you to measure the results of your a SEO campaign, but also have a direct result on its success.
Step 4 - Optimising A Website
After we've learnt the basics, we've got the correct tools and now its time to start working on optimising your website.
Step 5 - Developing Content
In this step we will discuss how to develop good quality content that can be utilised into a linkable asset. Over the past few years content marketing has grown to become an important component of an SEO campaign.
Step 6 - Content Promotion, Gaining Backlinks and Interlinking
In the final step we discuss how to promote and gain backlinks. Its important to note that whilst the driving force of gaining backlinks derives from promoting content you can also gain backlinks from simple factors such as suppliers, businesses you have dealings with and suggesting
