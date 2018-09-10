The Ultimate Cheat Sheet on How to Generate Leads

Making sure you can capture customers for your business is one of the most important aspects. Here are 5 ways to generate leads for your site.

Lead generation is the process of finding and attracting potential new customers, which is essential to any business. And today, with tech and trends fluctuating so often, businesses must implement only the top lead-generating tactics to succeed.

Unfortunately, it's a lot easier said than done. To generate leads, businesses need to keep up with their evolving audience to earn life-long customers and make sales. They have to improve their website and perfect their brand image, among others.

To help, we've put together a quick cheat sheet of necessary lead-generating tactics. In it, we'll discuss easy, fool-proof ways to rein in an audience and convert them into loyal customers.

If you're looking to get a leg up in lead generation, here are a few professional tips from the industry experts:

How to Generate Leads with Ease

Today, the market is all about mobile access. Games, apps, website browsing--mobile devices are how we communicate with each other, entertain ourselves, and access useful information.

It's also how many of us do our online shopping. Something around

a trillion dollars

of commerce is expected to take place on a mobile device in 2018.

To generate leads, you'll undoubtedly need to tap into the rich mobile market and leverage today's trends. But that's just the start.

In addition, here are seven ways to generate leads that can convert into lifelong customers:

1. Discover All You Can About Your Target Audience

Boiling down who your target audience is and conducting thorough research on them is the groundwork for all future marketing. When you know customer habits and where they go for products and services, you can fine-tune your marketing.

You should understand how old your target market is (an age range versus an exact age) and the popular trends they follow right now. How do they shop? What platforms or programs do they use to communicate with one another?

Knowing these small details will help you craft a powerful, personalized message to engage and attract lasting customers.

2. Market Where Your Audience Is

Once you have a concrete idea of your target audience and where they frequent online (social media, YouTube, forums, etc.) it's time to post. You can use programs to schedule posts across social media channels or invest in social ads (

like PPC

).

You can drop into forums and offer solutions to major problems or directly engage customers in the comments.

You should be careful to fine-tune your marketing to fit the cadence or messaging in the appropriate channel. Instagram, for instance, doesn't rely on the same methods of communication as LinkedIn or Pinterest.

Even texting can be leveraged to positively reach an audience, and even firms like this

LuLaRoe startup

are doing it!

Learn as much as you can about the place your audience visits and craft natural and compelling campaigns for each one.

3. Enhance CTAs and Landing Pages with SEO

Any of your online web pages, landing pages, ads or other marketing will ultimately attract or repel visitors. To generate strong leads, you should optimize your messaging so that CTAs and landing pages reflect company brand and style.

All your buttons and CTAs should be clear and informative. They should match your other branding online in terms of colors, fonts, design, voice, etc.

Because

SEO tools

help business owners reach higher listings on Google result pages, infuse your landing page content with keywords and phrases. This can ultimately help your brand become more visible online and strengthen its credibility.

4. Keep Forms Simple

Say that you've attracted a visitor all the way to a form, and they're impressed by what you've shown off so far. Without the right styling or message on the form page, you're not likely to get them much farther than that.

Forms (whether they are a contact form, event registration, account signup, or something else) should be simple and brief. They should explain their purpose succinctly and prompt a response from users.

Confusing or lengthy forms tend to turn people away, scaring off most potential leads.

5. Study the Competition

Many companies don't like to model techniques after competitors as it seems false or cheat-worthy. But nothing could be farther from the truth.

Competitors seek out marketing tactics that attract your visitors to their specific product or service. Studying the competition is like seeing in real time what your company should (or shouldn't) be doing to draw in loyal customers.

Studying your competitor's advertising will help you more easily predict trends and sculpt an informed marketing plan that resonates with your audience.

6. Conduct A/B Tests on Pages

Just when you think your marketing is golden, it's time to switch it up for improvement. Businesses should always seek out ways to improve existing marketing and content, and A/B testing is especially useful in accomplishing it.

The core of A/B testing is monitoring the progress of two (or more) campaigns to discover faults when compared against each other.

In A/B testing, business owners and marketers can see the detailed results of one campaign versus another. That way, they can weed out what isn't performing well and focusing on the tactics that especially draw in customers.

7. Ensure Loading Speeds Are Up to Par

The next visitor to your website or landing page will be looking for instant gratification (that's just the way it is these days). More than a mere few seconds of loading time can kill any conversation with a visitor.

If you want to generate leads, you'll need to make sure that all loading errors are resolved. That means correcting any bad plugins, upgrading your host provider, and limiting large pictures or video, among other tactics.

Google online speed tests to determine if you're loading speeds are up to par or scaring your visitors away.

Where to Go for More Help

Great content will help generate leads, but that's only the start of it. Businesses have to learn about search engines, online marketing tactics, market trends and so much more to succeed.

But there's help out there!

At Search Engine Guide,

our resources

will get you on your way to tackling online marketing and improving your lead generating tactics.

