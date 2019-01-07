What Are the Benefits of SEO Outsourcing for Your Business?

How is your business' SEO doing?

How much time is it taking you?

There are some serious benefits to SEO outsourcing rather than doing it in-house. A good SEO service can be invaluable for more reasons than just bring you to the top.

If you're considering outsourcing your SEO then you're in the right place. Let's go over some of the key benefits of sending your search engine work out of your business.

SEO Takes Time

Most people can get their local SEO set up at a newbie level with a couple of guides and an afternoon. It might not put you on top, but you'll be there.

On the other hand, especially for online businesses, SEO can take hours out of each work-day that you probably don't have.

That leaves most of us with two options: hire an employee to work in-house or a managed SEO service. Or you can just keep taking someone in the company's time away from focusing on work.

While hiring someone can be a good idea in some cases, when you go with an SEO agency you're usually hiring multiple experts rather than some guy in the office who may or may not know his stuff.

It's just your website either, you've got a constant stream of backlinks to acquire, keyword research to perform, and competition to scope out so you can consistently beat them down in the rankings.

The amount of time that goes into a high performing SEO campaign is massive.

SEO Takes Extensive Knowledge

SEO is extremely technical, especially if you want to consistently rank your business on the front page of Google.

And you really do, or you're missing out on at least 71% of the traffic which hits Google. It's not something you can just learn once and keep doing at a high level either, SEO is constantly changing.

Think about that if you're keeping things in-house. SEO experts and agencies are constantly on top of things. They're adapting to constant changes in Google's algorithms, with new features that pop up, with old ones that shut down.

A static strategy may work now with very little time used up. It's not going to work forever. There's simply too much ground to cover for the average business owner.

Many people have lost out on business because they kept banging away at an outdated method that was on the border of being black hat. PBNs, for instance, used to be easy to set up but now will require you to carefully build a blog that looks "good" to Google.

SEO is Also an Art

Most people can do passable technical SEO with a couple of hours of study. Another few hundred hours and you might be able to call yourself an expert.

And even with all of that knowledge, you may not be able to really be top in your field. Because the algorithms are sealed on Google and in constant flux, SEO becomes as much of an art as a science. The blending of the two is what it takes to top the field.

Not everyone can paint like Monet, but most of us can learn to do a passable landscape or portrait after some time. The line between good, great, and incredible relies on bursts of intuition and being able to anticipate changes in advance.

It also relies on the creativity to put together disparate pieces of knowledge to form new strategies.

Bringing In More Business

SEO campaigns almost inevitably generate more business. There's more to it than traffic however and most reputable agencies will also offer the services you need to launch your business to the next level.

You might be able to find the right stuff to work directly for you but it's usually better to go with an agency or freelancer. A good campaign still takes a few months to get going while a bad one can tank your rankings.

The best part? If you're a small business then you'll be in the minority doing SEO. Most people just haven't caught on to how valuable it is.

Starting a campaign now will have even more effects in the future as it inevitably brings in the bacon for the future.

The truth is that while online businesses pretty much have to rely on SEO services, local businesses will also benefit a ton in the long run.

Other Services Are Often Bundled

There are a ton of extra things you need to do if you're planning on getting ahead with marketing for your business.

AdWords. Social media management. Reputation management.

The list goes on and on. A good agency will be able to get you good results in all of these areas. Indeed, many agencies that started as simply SEO services have expanded to become full-service digital marketing companies.

Even if they're not, and you happen to snag a cheaper one, they might be willing to expand if you inquire. Many newer agencies and freelancers are looking to prove themselves, and that can mean good things for you.

Or you could do it yourself and spend even more time learning and applying the things you've learned. It's your choice.

SEO Outsourcing is Just Plain Easier

Even if none of the above deters you... SEO outsourcing is just plain easier than doing it yourself. Even if you're hiring someone in-house, it's much easier to just look over the results page of an agency and see

Of course, you should know your basics. Subscribe to our newsletter and give our blog a good look. You'll be amazed at what you'll find.