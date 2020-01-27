What Does a Digital Marketer Do? This is Everything You Need to Know

Did you know that a digital marketing manager can make as much as $112,100?

Your current role may not provide you with a career path that allows you to earn that amount of money. Following this, you might be interested in learning more about digital marketing and how you can secure a role as a digital marketer.

Read on, and you'll learn more about the life of a digital marketer. By the end of this post, you should be able to answer the question, "what does a digital marketer do?"

Let's begin!

What Does a Digital Marketer Do?

Digital marketers help businesses or individuals gain awareness and generate sales. They do this by focusing on online platforms such as Facebook, Google Search, or LinkedIn.

Most digital marketers tend to focus on one specific marketing strategy.

This is because different strategies require different kinds of knowledge. If you don't specialize, it's tough to understand how each strategy will deliver results.

For instance, one digital marketer might focus on PPC ads, while another may concentrate on SEO.

In some cases, digital marketers will focus on a certain subcategory, within a particular marketing strategy. So a digital marketer that deals with PPC marketing might focus only on Facebook Ads.

In doing so, the digital marketer will develop a better skill set, and this will then make it easier for them to secure a job at a digital marketing agency.

How Can You Become a Digital Marketer?

If you want to become a digital marketer, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of resources that'll help you get started.

To begin with, you might want to purchase a course on Udemy. If you're short on money, you can take the free digital marketing course offered by Google.

One of the cool things about digital marketing is that you can often put your knowledge to the test, without having to work an actual job.

This is because you can set up digital marketing campaigns and then monitor the results. For example, if you want to become an SEO expert, you can try to rank a website for a particular term.

It's vital that you do this sort of work on your own so that you understand how your chosen marketing channel works. Plus, you can always show this work to a potential employer, thereby making it easier for them to appreciate your abilities.

Time to Become a Digital Marketer?

Now that you've finished this post, you should be able to answer the question, "what does a digital marketer do?"

When learning about digital marketing, you might feel a little bit overwhelmed. If that's the case, narrowing down your focus can help make things easier.

So, if you're interested in SEO, you might focus on link-building. Then once you have a good grasp of this topic, you can branch out and focus on another SEO topic such as on-page optimization.

If you do this consistently, you should eventually know enough to land a job as a digital marketer.

