10 Business Hacks to Keep You Happy, Motivated and Productive

Running your own business can run you ragged, but with these 10 business hacks, you'll be happier, more motivated, and you'll even be able to get more things checked off of your lengthy "to-do" list.

Do you find that your job is driving you crazy? Well, you're far from the only one.

According to a Gallup poll released last year,

only 15% of employees are actively engaged

at work. That means that 85% actively dislike or are bored by their job!

But it's possible to improve even the most mundane of jobs and boost happiness at the same time. Here are 10 business hacks you should start using immediately.

1. Implement Group Chat

Even if you're running your own business, there's a high likelihood that you're working with others. As a result, constant communication is often necessary.

But save the meetings and cut the chit-chat and go digital. There are plenty of fantastic platforms such as Slack and Discord that can help you and your team communicate more in a faster and more efficient manner.

2. Stay Energized

Sometimes it's possible to lose yourself in a task completely. So much so, in fact, that you forget to eat.

But skipping meals has more disadvantages than you may think, especially when it comes to

concentration and cognitive performance

. So whether you're trying to save calories or need to get that report in, don't forget to take a snack break every now and then.

Snacks like bananas, peanuts, and blueberries are all great options to help you feel full and focused.

3. Keep Work At Work

Admittedly, this isn't always possible, especially if you're trying to finish a big task. But in general, it's a good idea to leave your work at the office (or in your at-home office, at least).

Having clear work hours can help you be more productive while allowing you to maintain a fulfilling social life, as well. One of the most important

business hacks

is not to forget that there's more to life than productivity.

4. Automate Repetitive Tasks

If possible, automate any repetitive tasks to save yourself time. Automating activities like email response and customer support can cut down on distractions.

5. Outsource Your Marketing

Marketing takes knowledge and time that you may not have. Sometimes it's better to just outsource your marketing efforts entirely.

There are plenty of companies around the world like

CloudRock

that specialize in helping companies succeed. Let others help your business grow while you focus on your work.

6. Stay Focused On One Task

Even if you're trying to juggle a dozen different projects, focus on one task at a time. It's better to complete one thing well than to complete a dozen things poorly.

7. Take Frequent Breaks

Taking breaks can do wonders for your productivity, so take a few minutes every now and again to get up and stretch your legs. It

increases blood flow throughout the body

and can help you feel re energized.

8. Cluster Activities

Have dozens of phone calls to make? Need to draft several copies of an email? Instead of alternating, consider clustering like activities together.

9. Create Daily To-Do Lists

Start out each day by creating a to-do list of tasks to complete, then rank those activities in order of importance. You'll be amazed at how much you can accomplish by getting organized.

10. Stay Humble

Don't forget that there's more to work than just data and reports. There's a whole personality aspect to it, as well.

Stay humble, even when you're stressed. Remember how fortunate you are to have the opportunities you do.

Final Thoughts On The 10 Best Business Hacks

These 10 business hacks can help you boost efficiency while living a happier, more relaxed lifestyle.

Want to learn more great tips on how you can run your business without sacrificing your quality of life?

