10 Content Marketing Tips That Will Grow Your Business

1. Understand User Behavior

Many business owners make the mistake of relying on certain keywords to develop their content marketing campaigns. Although keywords are important, there's much more that goes into a good campaign. You have to make use of things like link building, meta tags, and custom URLs to get the most out of the content you create. But, none of this matters if you don't have a good understanding of user behavior! Everything needs to be created with the audience in mind, not search bots. This helps you create the most genuine, memorable interactions possible.

2. Set Clear Goals

Once you've done enough market research and have a clear idea of what your consumers want to see, you have to create new goals for your content marketing campaign. Be as specific as possible. Think about how many people you want to reach, the amount of new traffic you'd like to create, and the conversions you're aiming for, too. Then, set a date on these goals and get to work. If you're having trouble understanding the direction you need to take, reach out to SEO professionals

RBD Design

.

3. Create a Schedule

The only way you're going to reach your marketing goals on time is if you have a clear schedule. This isn't just for the creation side of the process. You need to have a posting schedule, too. Make use of digital scheduling apps or set post times for all your content within each system you use. You can do this for your own website's blog as well as on social media.

4. Invest in Social Media

Speaking of social media, how many followers do you have? Do you tend to get a good number of likes, comments, and shares when you post something? If not, you've got some work to do. Social media is a crucial part of content marketing. It introduces you to new users, keeps you relevant in the minds of those who are already consumers, and brings many followers to your actual website.

It closes the gap between your brand and your audience. Social media provides a platform to share the values you hold, the kind of company culture you have, and more. It's the kind of stuff people can relate to and will be more likely to engage with online.

5. Develop Valuable Partnerships

To raise your engagement levels even further, create a few partnerships. Run a social media contest with a brand that complements what you offer without competing directly with you. Or, hire a few

brand ambassadors or influencers

. Brand ambassadors promote your products on their page. They talk about who you are and what you do in a way that's genuine and interesting, often offering a discount code as an incentive. Influencers work in the same way, but they tend to have a much bigger audience. They'll come at a higher cost to work with and the value to match.

6. Take a Look at Your Site Map

It's no use investing so much time and money to build your site's traffic if it's confusing to navigate. Take a look at your site map for a second. While it can be beneficial to have multiple landing pages, you shouldn't make it difficult for users to find what they're looking for. Keep the layout simple and watch how much better your content marketing successes become.

7. Update Your UX and UI

While you're tweaking the landing pages and the navigation abilities of your website, think about the UX and UI. What's appealing to users now is not the same as what used to catch their eye a few years ago. There's no shame in doing a bit of a site upgrade to better connect with

the design trends of today

. This doesn't mean you have to do a full rebranding. But, it does mean you should find ways to make the whole experience more interesting and natural-feeling.

8. Recycle Content

Here is another one of the best content marketing tips: recycle your content!

Remember that great blog post you wrote a few months ago? Or the amazing Instagram photo you posted once then never used? Some content is worth putting in front of your audience again, even if you present it in a different way. Make an old blog post the focus of an upcoming social media post. Consider using an old photo you love for a new blog's header, too.

9. Focus on the CTA

Whether you're coming up with fresh content or recycling old material, you have to make the most of your CTA. This is how you make people stop what they're doing and pay attention. A strong CTA can be the difference between a user who keeps scrolling their Facebook and one who clicks on your post. It may also help you make more sales once users arrive on your site.

10. Pay Attention to All Your Metrics

As you're tweaking your site's design, posting content, and partnering with influencers, pay attention to your metrics. Don't focus on traffic and conversions alone, either. Take a close look at how each landing page's bounce rates are doing and the average amount of time a user spends on each page. Notice which parts of your website are getting barely any traffic at all and the ones you can leverage. These will help you create more opportunities with the help of the content marketing tips mentioned above.

Make the Most of These Content Marketing Tips

Understanding content marketing doesn't come easily to everyone right away. However, it's something you have to keep working at if you really want your website to be successful. Start using the content marketing tips above and take note of which ones offer the best results. From there, keep expanding your knowledge of this part of marketing and watch out for algorithm changes or industry updates, too.

