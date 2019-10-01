10 Key Characteristics of Successful Marketing Videos

The phrase "lights, camera, action!" isn't just for Hollywood anymore. Today, more companies are making their own high-quality videos to attract new customers to their business.

55% of people worldwide watch videos online every day. In other words, you have the chance to reach more than half of your target audience daily with a fun video.

Ready to step into the spotlight?

Here are the 10 key characteristics of a high-quality marketing video. By plugging these qualities into your next video, you can build an audience and direct more people towards your business!

Step into the marketing video spotlight with these tips.

1. Prep a Strong Script

Instead of rushing to get a quick video filmed on your smartphone, start with a game plan.

One of the key characteristics of an effective marketing video is a strong script. A good script will keep you focused. Otherwise, you might end up rambling and creating a lengthy (exhausting) video.

Instead, make an outline of the key points you want to get across.

It helps to consider your goal for each video.

What problems are your customers experiencing? What solutions can you offer them?

As you prep your script, it also helps to consider what type of marketing video you're filming. For example, there are:

Vlogs

Tutorials/How-tos

Product demos

Reviews

Company culture videos

Presentations

Events

Webinars

The type of video should connect back to your main goal. For example, if you want to build brand awareness, consider a company culture video or an interview. If you want to increase sales, try a product demo or review from your happy customers.

Once you know what you're trying to accomplish and the type of video you're making, drafting your script becomes a lot easier.

2. Stick to the Point

As you write out your script, make sure to get to the point.

The first few seconds of your video are essential. Use those initial seconds to connect with customers and draw them in. Otherwise, you're not giving them a reason to invest their time.

For successful brand videos, focus on providing your viewers with dedicated content.

After all, they're choosing to watch your video for a reason. Why?

By getting the point across from the beginning, you're also highlighting the benefit of watching your video. That way, viewers stick around to watch the rest.

3. Know Your Audience

Knowing your audience and how to communicate with them are also key characteristics of effective videos.

Your customers are distinct. They have their own needs, desires, and problems. By pinpointing who your customers are, you can also determine how to talk to them.

You wouldn't say "dude, what's up?" to a team of professionals on LinkedIn, right? It's important to choose the right tone, voice, and words when speaking with your audience.

Determine their age, gender, and background.

You should also consider your audience's knowledge. For example, if you're speaking with consumers, using jargon-heavy language might cause them to lose focus.

By determining your audience, you can create successful brand videos that connect with your customers.

4. Add Your Signature

Successful brands are distinctive. Otherwise, you're just like any other company in your industry.

For an effective company video, focus on your brand. Show people who you are and what you do. One of the key characteristics of an effective marketing video is branding.

Your brand includes everything from your tone and voice to visuals and your color scheme. Consider your unique value proposition as well. What are you offering that no one else can?

Adding your signature into your videos will help you stand out from the crowd.

5. Make it Share-Worthy

To expand your reach, make sure your video is worth sharing.

As you create your video, ask yourself: "would I want to share this with friends and colleagues?"

To make a video share-worthy, focus on explaining and engaging your audience. Otherwise, you run the risk of boring them. Try telling a story so you show instead of lecture.

Make sure the video is easy to share, too. Add social sharing links to your website and encourage people to share online. Don't forget to post your video to social media.

As a result, you're providing your viewers with a convenient way to share your videos.

6. Stay Visual

80% of viewers recall a video ad they viewed in the past 30 days.

Visuals can help viewers remember your content. Instead of a 500-word blog post, your videos can provide the same information with visual content.

For example, consider adding sketches or pop-up images to your video. You can also add animations to your marketing videos to make them more visual.

7. Make It Eye-Catching

Before pressing play, people see your thumbnails, titles, and descriptions.

For an effective marketing video, it's important to make sure these areas are eye-catching. Use exciting language, humor, or a thought-provoking title to draw them in. Meanwhile, use a thumbnail that gets people to stop scrolling.

8 Offer Expertise

As an expert in your field, you have a lot to share. Offer viewers your expertise. That way, they'll come back for more when they need your help.

What questions are your customers asking daily? Dive deep into these subjects to show them you're an expert in your field.

9. Conclude with a CTA

A strong call-to-action, or CTA, will encourage viewers to take action.

End your video with a strong CTA. Maybe you want them to subscribe or contact you for help. Either way, a CTA can help you turn videos into customers.

10. Have Fun

Don't forget to have fun with it! If you enjoy making your video, people are more likely to enjoy viewing it. Use a conversational tone, draw people in, and maybe add something extra (like animations) to keep them engaged along the way.

Reel In Customers: 10 Key Characteristics of the Best Marketing Videos

Reel in new customers with a wow-worthy video. Now that you know these key characteristics of the best marketing videos, you can start rolling! With each video, you're engaging people in your brand and helping them learn more about your business.

Explore the Viral Marketing section of the blog for more tips for engaging your customers!