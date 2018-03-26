10 Key Digital Marketing Solutions Your Business Can Take Advantage Of

10 Key Digital Marketing Solutions for Your Business

Are you looking for ideas on how to better advertise your business? Here are 10 key digital marketing solutions that your business should take advantage of.

While you may have heard about digital marketing before, you may be surprised to learn just how many different techniques and tools that it encompasses.

If you're looking for the lowdown on which digital marketing solutions can help build your business, here are the best digital marketing solutions around.

1. Social Media Marketing

It should come as no surprise to you that social media marketing is one of the main focuses of digital marketing these days.

With so many social media platforms out there it can seem overwhelming for many businesses. However, by being on at least a few platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, you can build strong connections with your customers. You'll ensure they keep coming back to you year after year.

Just don't make the mistake of promoting too much. Instead, speak to your customers like you would a friend and let them get to know you and your business on a more personal level.

2. Content Marketing

If your business doesn't have a full content marketing strategy in place, you're making a big mistake. Content marketing is one of the top digital marketing solutions around. Many of the other digital marketing strategies rely on content to succeed.

Your website should have some great content on it. A well-updated blog is a great place to start, but it's important that you're strategic with it.

You always need to ensure that you're posting relevant and very helpful content to your potential customers and clients. Content is also crucial because it will also help Google find your site more easily and convince them to send even more visitors your way.

3. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

If you haven't heard about search engine optimization (SEO) yet, you're missing out. SEO is one of the best digital marketing solutions around and can really go a long way to boosting your business and help you achieve success in the digital realm in the long run.

SEO is the process of improving your website and optimizing it for search engines such as Google. Strong SEO takes some time to develop, but once your site is doing well, Google will continuously send your site more and more traffic.

There are many indicators (including great content) that Google likes to see a site, and if you optimize your site right, it can be a great help for your business.

4. Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Search engine marketing, or SEM, sounds very similar to SEO. However, it is a very different animal.

While SEO allows your website to appear higher in search results in an organic way, with SEM, you can attain more immediate results. You'll instead make use of paid advertising campaigns including pay per click (PPC), cost per click (CPC), and cost per impression (CPM).

While many people equate digital marketing with only SEO and content marketing tactics, the truth is that using a mix of both SEM and SEO can be great for a business.

If done right, SEM can be highly effective in getting new customers to your website and can be a cost-effective alternative to other types of advertising.

5. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a particularly interesting way that you can market your products or services online.

If you decide to market your business with affiliate marketing, you'll promise a commission to other marketers. These marketers will then promote your business and attempt to send new customers your way.

As a result, you'll have a cost-effective way of marketing your services and getting new business without needing to invest a lot of capital upfront to do it. It can be tricky to master, but if done right, affiliate marketing can work wonders.

6. Email Marketing

Email marketing is hardly new. However, it is still a very effective digital marketing technique, even with the rise of social media and so many other types of marketing solutions around.

Email marketing still has some of the highest conversion rates compared to other marketing tactics. It's a great way to market directly to potential clients and customers, without having to go through a third-party.

While sites such as Facebook and Twitter always have the final say over how many people can see your marketing message, with email, you'll be marketing directly to your audience and they'll simply need to click on the email to read your offer.

7. Mobile Marketing

More users than ever are on mobile devices and many people will never even view your website on a desktop computer. Because there are so many mobile users, it's another great avenue for digital marketing.

First of all, it's important to have a mobile-friendly website. However, there are many types of advertising solutions available as well.

Whether you make use of mobile apps or create a targeted SMS marketing campaign using text messages, mobile marketing can be a great digital marketing solution that can get your business results.

8. Video Marketing

While written content, photos, and other types of content are popular, video marketing is on the rise and becoming more important than ever for businesses and digital marketers. Videos are highly shareable and make for a great way to get the word out about a product or service.

Youtube is the most popular avenue for videos but they can also work well on other platforms as well. Some other popular video platforms include Facebook, Twitter, and Vimeo.

9. Remarketing

An often overlooked form of digital marketing is remarketing.

A remarketing campaign is a marketing tactic in which you'll advertise to people who have already shown an interest in your business in the past. They may have visited your page or they may have clicked through to your online shopping cart without completing a purchase.

These marketing campaigns can be highly effective since you'll be targeting only the people who are already familiar with and/or interested in your business.

10. Viral Marketing

While viral marketing can be difficult to control, the truth is that there are steps to make content more shareable and for making a business go viral.

It's not always easy but with a well-crafted campaign and some sharable content viral marketing can be a very real solution that can get a business some great results. It can also be very cost-effective.

Once a campaign starts gaining traction, your followers on social media will do the hard work for you. They'll help get your content in front of many more eyes than you could have done on your own.

Making Use of Digital Marketing Solutions

While you may not have realized there were so many ways to market your business online, the truth is that the possibilities are endless. By utilizing the digital marketing solutions listed above you may just be surprised at how easily your business achieves success.

