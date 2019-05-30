10 Reasons why Your Home Needs a Generator

When Cyclone Yasi, a category five system hit the Australian mainland, 175,000 homes were left without electricity. On a separate occasion, 200,000 people in Victoria were affected by widespread power outages after bushfires destroyed connections on the national grid.

Investing in a power generator for home use is a great idea more so if you live in an area that's prone to frequent blackouts. You don't have to wait until you're in an emergency situation to start wishing you were better prepared.

We've put together 10 reasons why you need to invest in a home generator today. Read on.

1. A Power Generator for Home Use Keeps Your Critical Gadgets and Appliances Running

When there's a power outage having an emergency generator keeps the most important appliances in your home running. That way you don't miss a beat when the power eventually comes back on.

So if you were in the middle of baking a soufflé, catching the latest episode of Game of Thrones or even doing a load of laundry you don't have to worry about a power outage ruining your evening.

2. Keeps Your Food from Going Bad

Power outages are notorious for their horrendous timing. Picture this. You just got home from your weekly grocery run.

You've stocked up your fridge with all sorts of meats, fresh vegetables, and dairy products. Just as you were about to settle in for the evening, poof! The power goes out.

You're hopeful that in a couple of minutes power will be restored. However, after a couple of hours, your hope begins to dwindle.

You start to worry because the turkey you bought for the weekend lunch you're hosting tomorrow might just go bad. If you had a power generator, that wouldn't be in your list of worries.

3. You've Got a Sump Pump in Your Basement

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are never a good sign when the basement of your home is prone to flooding. Lucky for you, you've got an electric sump pump to combat any flooding issues that might arise. The keyword here is "electric".

Do you know what else is synonymous with heavy rain and thunderstorms? You guessed it - Power outages.

So how on earth will you keep the flood waters out of your basement during a heavy downpour when the power's out? Better get yourself a home generator.

4. Keeps Your Family from Pulling Their Hair Out

Let's face it. In the modern era, technology brings with it lots of distractions.

We often take for granted just how much we need technology to survive. Quality-time now paints a bleak picture of a loving family gathered around a dinner table with their heads buried in their smartphones.

Heaven forbid they should actually speak to each other! If there's a power blackout that lasts longer than the battery life of most mobile devices in your home, having a generator for power outage will maintain the status quo.

5. Gives You Peace of Mind During an Emergency

Power outages often last hours, days or even weeks during emergency situations brought on by Mother Nature's wrath. Without a generator, you're left feeling isolated, helpless and at the mercy of the local electric company to restore power supply.

You don't have to resign yourself to this fate. Getting an emergency home generator restores the balance of power. You can sleep easy knowing that you're in control of your own electricity supply.

6. Generators Make the Best Dad Gifts

Father's day is right around the corner. You need to figure out what your kids should get your husband this year.

He wasn't exactly thrilled about the T-shirt you and the kids got him last year. It read: "Best Dad in the World" and he looked a little confused as to why you all felt the need to state the obvious much less have it printed on a T-shirt.

You need to do better this year. Here's what you should do. If you come across a portable generator for sale, buy it!

Don't think twice about it. Good gifts for dad are gifts that keep on giving.

He'll take the generator with him on his fishing trips when he goes camping with the kids and most of all, it'll come in handy when there's a power outage at home. It's a win-win for everyone!

7. Keeps the Heating and Cooling Systems Functioning

Heating and cooling systems in the home do more than just keep the members of your household comfortable. We know just how hot Aussie summers can get.

If there's a power outage, the heat can be unbearable if the air conditioner goes off as well. On the other hand, during winter, heating systems prevent water pipes from freezing over.

Frozen pipes could end up bursting which would cause flooding in the affected homes. A power generator can prevent the potential damage that would arise from the influx of water if this were to happen.

8. There's Someone in Your Home That Relies on an Electrically Powered Medical Device

If there's someone in your home who relies on an oxygen concentrator, wheelchair lift, ventilator machine, home dialysis machine, or any other medical equipment that needs power to function, having a home generator isn't a choice. It's an obligation.

9. Keeps Your Security System Armed

Here's the thing. Home security systems usually rely on battery power when there's a blackout. However, this only lasts for a little less than 24 hours before the batteries drain and your home is left vulnerable to burglars.

This is especially a problem if the power outage lasts for days or weeks. A home generator keeps the power on and your security system armed at all times.

10. You Have a Hybrid / Electric Car

If you have a hybrid / electric car, a portable generator can come in handy when your car runs out of juice and there's no power in your home to charge it back up again. What's more, if you happened to be driving down a winding road and somehow found yourself in the middle of the Great Victoria Desert, your trusted portable generator will save the day.

The Bottom Line

A power generator for home use goes a long way in keeping the day-to-day conveniences of life available as the utility crews work on restoring power. If you're not sure about how to use a generator at home the installation team that sets it up for you will also show you how to operate it and carry out maintenance on it. It is a worthwhile investment for your home.

