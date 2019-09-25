5 Essential Tips on Using Social Media Marketing Tools to Schedule Posts Like a Pro

Tweets only survive for about 24 minutes. Facebook posts only last around 90 minutes.

That means if you want to keep your audience engaged on social media, you have to be tweeting and posting throughout the day. But who has time for that?

We'd be willing to bet that you don't, which is why we're giving you these tips on how to schedule social media posts so you can save time and maximize your impact.

Keep reading to learn more about how social media marketing tools are a huge game-changer for businesses today.

1. Create Content for Each Platform

Not all social media platforms were created equal. So why would you post the same content the same way to all of them? Instead, use a scheduling tool to take the time to make sure each piece of content fits the platform you're using.

Things to consider include:

Image size

Number of characters

Type of content

A great example of this is text-only content. While this is almost certain to be ignored on Facebook, it's more likely to be seen on Twitter. Pinterest and Instagram, on the other hand, require images for your content.

2. Optimize Post Times

Because of how short the lifespan of social media posts is, it's essential to get them in front of your audience when they're most likely to see them. However, if you're posting manually that means dropping everything when it's time to post.

3. Set Up a Schedule

With each new piece of content you create, you likely want it to be posted a number of times over a certain period of time. However, with large quantities of content, it can be difficult to track all of them.

That's where a scheduling tool comes in handy. You can create as many posts spread out over as many days as you want and then let the scheduler go to work. This helpful article has even more information about how to do this.

4. Add Greater Variety to Posts

When you're posting on the fly, it can be hard to ensure you're providing enough variety to your audience. Did you post ten pictures in a row? Have you already used that particular quote on that platform? It's impossible to remember.

However, when your posts are laid out where you can see them, it's easy to see what type of posts you're putting up and to ensure that your audience is getting a good mixture of quotes, images, and videos from you.

5. Analyze Data

Analyzing data is another crucial part of social media marketing. It allows you to see what's working and what's not so you can tweak your strategy until you're getting consistently great results.

Social media marketing tools put all of that data in one convenient location so you can quickly determine what you can improve on.

Want to Learn More About Social Media Marketing Tools?

Now you have five tips that you can use no matter what industry you're in. As you can see, there are all great ways to improve engagement without increasing the amount of time you spend on social media.

If you want to learn more about social media marketing tools, keep reading our blog. We have tons of information that will help you get the most out of the social media platforms you're using.