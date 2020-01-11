5 Reasons Why Having Good Button Designs Impacts Conversion Rates

When you run a website, conversions are the name of the game. After all, you probably spend oodles of money on getting traffic. Optimizing your website for search engines, creating content, buying pay per click traffic, and taking out social media ads isn't cheap.

Thus, it's crucial that when you get your hard-earned visitors to your website that they convert into customers. One of the best ways to make that happen is to be very conscious of the button designs that you employ on your website.

The button that results in a conversion when clicked is one of the most important design features on your website. In this article, you'll learn five reasons why your button design will impact your conversion rate.

1. What Stands Out Gets Clicked

Remember the old adage: what stands out gets clicked. If it doesn't stand out and is instead lost in the sea of design that is your website, it won't get clicked.

On the other hand, if your visitors' attention is naturally drawn towards the button by making the button a color that doesn't blend in with the background, you can certainly expect conversions to increase. Use a template to come up with the right design. Then, you can use this template across all the buttons on your website's pages.

2. It Looks Clickable

The perceived clickability of a button will also have a strong impact on your conversion rates. Your button must very obviously be a button. It must look inherently clickable for your website visitors to think of it as a button.

3. It Has a Strong Call to Action

Your call to action is one of the most important pieces of copy that you will ever write. In order for you to have a high-conversion button design, it must incorporate a call to action that will make users feel as if they're missing out if they don't click it.

The call to action must be strong, abundantly clear, and benefit-oriented.

4. Enable Hover

One of the best ways to make your button look more clickable is to enable an option that changes your button color when the user hovers their mouse over it. That shows the user that it is in fact clickable. This is a fairly easy option to implement as well.

5. It's the Only Next Step

If you want your visitors to convert, then there should be only one obvious direction for them to go on the website. Don't have more than one button on any section of page, because that is just going to confuse your visitors and take them away from the conversion route.

Button Designs Impact Your Conversation Rate

There you have it -- these are all the ways that your button designs will impact your conversion rate. Armed with this info, you're ready to create a highly clickable, conversion-producing button that will revamp your marketing strategy.

For more marketing advice, be sure to take some time to take a peek and browse through the rest of the articles available to read on the website!