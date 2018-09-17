5 SEO Tricks That Will Help Your Website Dominate In 2018

Google's algorithm is constantly changing and so should our SEO tactics. That's why we've brought to you 5 new SEO tips and tricks for 2018 and beyond.

Staying on top of the latest trends in search engine optimization (SEO) is essential to online success. But, thanks to the fast pace of the internet and ever-changing algorithms, keeping up with SEO can seem impossible.

On the plus side, once you know what you need to do, optimizing your site can be a pretty simple and straightforward task.

If you're looking to give your site a boost, but don't know where to begin when it comes to SEO, we can help. Here are five must-know SEO tips and tricks for 2018 that will help you get your site the attention it deserves.

1. Keep Up With Keywords

Keywords have been and continue to be the first and last word in good SEO.

With the right keywords, you can help customers and readers find you while controlling who sees your site.

By making sure that interested readers and customers visit your website, you can lower your

bounce rate

, which, in turn, can boost your standings.

As always, the trick to keywords is knowing

which ones to use

. There are several online tools available that can help you determine the best keywords and phrases to help drive traffic.

2. Optimize Images

A picture's worth a thousand keywords -- especially if you've optimized it.

The human brain can

process images much faster

than text, so having plenty of visuals on your website is essential to your success. By optimizing those same images, you can use them to help draw traffic to your content.

Optimizing images is a simple fix, much like adding keywords, that can help your site get the attention it deserves.

All you need to do to optimize your images is to edit their filenames and ALT tags to include one or two relevant keywords.

3. Quality is Key

In the world of online content the adage, "quality over quantity" is alive and well.

You shouldn't waste your time and energy on creating a lot of short, generic posts. Instead, invest your time in creating long, well thought-out and thoroughly researched posts.

Besides creating

high-quality posts

, you should also make an effort to update articles to keep your entire site relevant.

4. The Importance of Being Earnest

When coming up with content for your site, try to remember that your customers and readers aren't robots.

Users can usually tell when someone is putting on a show, so try to remember to be yourself.

By staying earnest, you'll be able to learn more about the kind of content your readers respond well to, and which SEO tactics work best for your site.

You can only obtain this kind of information through honest trial and error, and it will only serve to make your site that much stronger.

5. Invest in Success

As we said before, staying on top of the latest and greatest can be a full-time job. And, odds are, you don't have time to delve into the nitty-gritty of SEO on a daily basis.

Fortunately, there are people out there who specialize in SEO tactics that can help you stay on top of everything.

If you want to stay on top of SEO, you may want to consider hiring a

web development

specialist.

While hiring SEO specialists may seem like an unnecessary expense, remember that investing a little extra now can pay off in the long run.

The Best SEO Tips and Tricks for Your Business

Now that you know what you need to do to give your site the boost it needs, it's time to get to work.

If you're looking for more SEO tips and tricks, we have

dozens of articles

to help you get your site up to date. Visit us today!