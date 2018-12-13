5 Smart Design Tips for Mobile First Web Design That Benefit Your SEO

Mobile Internet usage keeps growing in popularity. In fact, over half of all web traffic now comes from a mobile device.

As a result of shifting trends, companies need to adjust their marketing efforts to keep up. That begins with taking a mobile first web design approach.

Here are five design tips to help you nail mobile web experience and improve your SEO.

1. Don't Sacrifice Quality

A smaller screen shouldn't mean a sub-par browsing experience. Companies can't get so wrapped up in the idea of a smaller-scaled website that they sacrifice quality.

An ideal mobile site is one that allows the user to access the same features as a traditional desktop site. While not every feature will translate to a mobile experience, it's important to prioritize the site's most important features.

Think about the user's end goal. If you're working on an eCommerce store, for instance, a customer needs to be able to go through the checkout process smoothly.

2. Keep It Quick

Today's consumers have a ton of choices. As a result, they're less likely to stay on slow loading pages and waste time.

Take speed, for instance. The average visitor will wait only two or three seconds before hitting the 'Back' button.

Mobile-first responsive web design ensures that a user can achieve their goals in a fast, hassle-free manner.

3. Don't Forget about Usability

Aside from speed, usability is the most significant feature of a mobile-first website.

Imagine heading to a website on your smartphone. When the page loads, you see tons of options and menus to choose from. You click on one of the menus and nothing happens.

You wait a few seconds and still nothing happens. A few seconds later, still nothing. That would be frustrating enough to make you never visit the site again.

Every interactive object needs to function as intended. Broken buttons are unacceptable in today's mobile-oriented market.

4. Pay Attention to Content Optimization

Since the majority of web traffic now comes from a mobile device, Google prioritizes mobile-tailored SEO content.

So what makes mobile SEO different than desktop SEO?

The inclusion of voice search, for one thing. Thanks to home assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, people are using voice search to find answers to their queries. Phrasing keywords in a way that matches user voice queries is a great way to generate more traffic.

Web designers should focus on image optimization as well. Not all images scale to a smaller screen automatically.

For those exploring video marketing, including closed-captioning is a great way to win some brownie points too.

5. Don't Be Afraid to Outsource

If these mobile website design tips give you a headache, don't be afraid to outsource your marketing.

Not every company has the knowledge or resources to create a great mobile-first experience. And that's okay!

The best SEO company can save you time and money by allowing you to focus on your business while they tackle the technical details.

Mobile First Web Design Matters

As smartphones and tablets continue to sell, mobile first web design will only become more important. Use these tips to build a responsive website - and get ready to rake in the traffic.

