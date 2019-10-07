5 Ways to Engage People Who You Actually Want as Customers

Trying to increase engagement with your ideal customer?

Not sure how to engage the right people online?

While building up your audience online is incredibly important in the digital age, it means little if you're not reaching the right audience. Creating a targeted digital marketing strategy that cuts through the noise to engage your ideal customers isn't difficult, but you'll need to know a few things to get it right.

Luckily, we're here to help. Below we'll tell you how to engage people you actually want as customers online.

1. Define Your Audience

If you have only a vague idea of who your customer actually is you're going to have a difficult time crafting your digital marketing techniques towards engaging and connecting with that person. It's important to create customer personas and to get as specific as possible about who your ideal customer is.

This should include how old they are, what social media platforms they use, what they're interested in, what positions their jobs may be, and anything else you can think of.

2. Move Beyond Your Own Brand

The true sign of an amateur marketer is the tendency to only talk about their own brand, their own products, and their own promotions. Instead, it's important that you move beyond your own brand to provide value to your potential customers and audience.

This means that social media updates, blog posts, videos, and any other marketing content you create should be varied and not only about your own business. You should also be creating content that relates to industry topics and trends and problems your customers are facing.

3. Boost Post Frequency

Another way you can increase engagement from your ideal audience is to start posting more often. Posting one blog post every 6 months or one social media post a month is not enough.

If you want to attract your ideal customer online you need to have more content out there. This means that you should be posting to social media at least 2-3 times per week and should be adding at least 2-3 blog posts per month, although more is better.

The more content, posts, and videos you create, the more opportunities you'll have to be found online among the noise. Additionally, it will also help more of your ideal customers to see you as an influencer in your industry.

4. Make Use of Targeting Features

One of the best ways to engage your ideal customer is to make use of any targeting features that are available to you.

With content marketing and SEO, this will mean thinking hard about which keywords you should be targeting and using long-tail keywords that your customers will be searching for.

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is also incredibly effective for targeting the right crowd. With PPC marketing and social media ads, make sure you're using targeting tools to create ad campaigns based on demographics and interests that your customers have.

5. Add More Visuals

While written content is important, the internet is very much a visual place so you need to keep this in mind if you want to get more engagement.

Blog posts and social media updates should be paired with high-quality images, infographics, and videos that engage anyone who sees them. You should also make sure you're using some of the more visual-heavy social media platforms as well, instead of just relying on Facebook and Twitter alone.

Instagram, for example, can be very useful as long as you know how to use it effectively. Vine, Snapchat, and Youtube can also be great platforms for getting your message across and engaging your ideal customer online.

Using These Tips to Engage People More Effectively

While creating a presence for your business online isn't difficult, learning to engage people effectively is a bit more tricky. By using the tips above you'll be well on your way to creating a targeted and sustainable digital marketing strategy that gets your business results.

Looking for more digital marketing tips and ideas? Explore the rest of our blog now to find more answers to your top digital marketing questions.