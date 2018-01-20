Looking to improve the visibility of your HVAC company website? Then don't miss this article. Here you'll find 6 must-know HVAC SEO tips.

Did you know that there are over 1.2 trillion global searches being conducted each month?

That's right - and it means that you can't ignore SEO when it comes to promoting your HVAC business online. If you want the right customers to find you at the right time, you need to make sure your website ranks as highly as possible.

Not got a clue how to do SEO?

Don't worry. You won't need to be an expert to follow the simple HVAC SEO tips below, and you'll soon see results.

1. Do Your Keyword Research

There's no point in creating an awesome SEO strategy if you're targeting the wrong keywords.

Before you get stuck into a campaign, you need a good idea of what your target clients are searching for.

As a starting point, make a list of the services you offer, and the locations you're able to travel to. This might leave you with combinations like, "AC repair Texas", or "HVAC maintenance Florida".

Now that you've got a general idea of what customers might be searching for, it's time to plug your keywords into a keyword research tool. You'll then be given stats showing how competitive each keyword is, and how many people search for it each month.

For the most successful HVAC SEO strategy, try to pick keywords with a high search volume and low competition.





2. Set up a Google My Business Page

Google is the largest search engine by far, and setting up a Google My Business page is one of the best ways to improve your presence there.

You'll be prompted to enter details including company name, location, services, contact details, web address, and more. These details will then be displayed on the right-hand side of search results when a customer searches for you.

Pretty cool, right?

Having a Google My Business page doesn't just boost your SEO ranking. It also makes you look more professional, allows you to answer customer questions, and lets happy clients leave reviews for all to see.

If you only have ten minutes to spend on HVAC SEO, spend it making a Google My Business page.

3. Optimize Your Site for Keywords

Remember those awesome HVAC SEO keywords you picked out in step one?

It's time to put them to good use.

Optimizing your site for keywords doesn't mean stuffing them into every sentence you write, but it does mean using them organically when it makes sense.

If you found that one of the best keywords to target was, 'heating repair', it makes sense to use this in your site title, in H1 tags, in image alt text, and in your site description.

For keywords that don't fit as easily into the main body of the site, it's a good idea to think about starting a blog - more detail on this in the next section.

4. Take Advantage of Content Marketing

Content marketing, or business blogging, is a seriously powerful way to increase your HVAC SEO.

Blogging gives customers more reason to visit your site and lets you establish yourself as an expert.

Rather than creating sales pages, you'll be writing educational blog posts that are truly helpful to potential customers.

For example, you might write, '5 Tips for Choosing Your Next AC Unit', and share your expert knowledge on the topic. Readers will be grateful for your help and impressed by your expertise, making them more likely to hire you.

You'll also be able to optimize blog posts for any keyword you like, which should massively boost traffic, even for niche terms.

Be sure to add a compelling call to action at the end of each blog post, which could be something like, "Call Cool Care Heating & Air heating repair for a free quote today!"

Once you've got your reader's attention, you need to make sure there's a reason for them to get in touch with you.

5. Add Your Business to Relevant Directories

Building backlinks is a great way to boost your SEO without spending too much time or energy.

Adding your company to local directories is a really easy way to increase your ranking, and makes it more likely that customers will find your site.

Be sure to add your site to relevant directories only, and focus on the bigger-name sites if you can. The higher the domain authority of the site that links to you, the bigger the boost you'll receive.

Spend an afternoon adding your site to directories, and you'll soon be reaping the benefits.

6. Make Your Site Mobile Friendly

When looking for local services like HVAC, many people will be using mobile phones or tablets.

If your site only works on desktop, you're in big trouble.

Having a site which isn't mobile-friendly will infuriate users, lower your search engine ranking, and make it harder to drive leads.

Most site building applications make it easy for you to choose themes which automatically optimize your site for mobile, meaning that you don't have to do any work - images, text, and navigation bars are resized for you.

If your site was created by a web designer, look into having them update the site so that it's mobile-friendly. Once your site is finished, be sure to test it on a wide range of devices, and look out for any issues.

With mobile internet searches becoming more and more common, you simply can't afford not to have a mobile-friendly website.

Why Bother With HVAC SEO?

Have you spent time and money creating an awesome website to advertise your HVAC services?

That's great, but it's worthless if you don't have any visitors.

Spending time on your HVAC SEO strategy is the best way to boost your online presence, increase traffic, and drive more leads. Improving your SEO doesn't have to be time-consuming or expensive, and all of the tips above are suitable for complete beginners.

Start spending an hour a week on SEO, and you might be amazed by the results you see. Want more expert search marketing tips? Spend more time on our website!