7 Digital Marketing Strategies to Take Your Web Hosting Business to the Next Level

4.4 billion people are active internet users.

Numbers like that go to show how essential digital marketing strategies are in this day and age. Getting the visibility you need in the web hosting game can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. By utilizing tried and true marketing strategies you'll be able to stand out from the crowd.

Here's a primer on digital marketing strategy: what it is and 7 strategies you should employ today.

What Is a Digital Marketing Strategy?

A digital marketing strategy is a plan of action that helps you achieve marketing goals through online channels. Some examples of online channels include:

Social media

Websites

Email campaigns

Any marketing you do online should be backed by a solid strategy. A marketing strategy helps you set goals, stay focused, and measure your results. Digitally this might mean setting conversion goals and employing the use of analytics.

However you approach your online marketing strategy, there are some tried and true methods that work. Here are 7 of them.

1. SEO

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It's the practice of improving your organic search engine rank through various techniques, including:

Content marketing

On-page optimization

Link building

Keyword research

The end goal, of course, is to rank highly for certain search terms. A page one rank is one of the most effective ways to drive traffic to your website - traffic that can then turn into conversions.

2. PPC

PPC stands for Pay Per Click. It's a model of digital marketing in which you set up online ads and then pay a fee each time one of your ads is clicked.

Search engine advertising is one of the most effective forms of PPC. It lets you bid for ad placement in a search engine's sponsored links. These links will then show up whenever someone searches for specific keywords related to your business or services.

PPC and SEO tend to go hand in hand because both are forms for search engine marketing. The difference is SEO tries to rank your business organically while PPC campaigns aim to circumvent the need for an organic ranking with a sponsored link.

3. Content Marketing

Content marketing is the practice of creating digital content in order to market your business. Some examples of digital content include:

Blog posts

eBooks

Infographics

Videos

Podcasts

Email campaigns

Content marketing is associated heavily with SEO but it's also a digital marketing strategy unto itself. Good content marketing doesn't just allow you to target specific keywords, it also builds your brand authority and draws prospects to your website.

4. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is the practice of using social media channels to market to your target audience. This can include practices like:

Posting regular content

Engaging with your target audience

Signal boosting content marketing efforts

Running social media campaigns

2.46 billion people use social media. Numbers like that make a social media strategy an essential weapon in your marketing arsenal.

Social media marketing doesn't just connect you with prospects, it also allows you to maintain existing customer relationships. Something as simple as responding to customer complaints through social media can help build your brand reputation and cultivate repeat buyers.

Social media is also a great way to engage in remarketing practices. Targeting users who left your site without converting is an established marketing strategy and one you should make use of. Social media marketing facilitates this by allowing you to target those specific users - you can then serve them tailored advertisements encouraging them to finalize their purchases.

5. Email Marketing

If you've ever signed up to an email list then you've got a taste of what email marketing is capable of. At its core, email marketing is the practice of building and sending email campaigns.

Email campaigns can serve many functions. You might blanket send notifications of new services or upcoming sales. They're also a great way to remarket to customers that may have dropped out of your sales funnel.

Whatever approach you take to email marketing, you have to ensure you're abiding by spam laws and other regulations regarding the collection and use of personal data. Misusing emails or personal data comes with some hefty fines and can even result in your campaigns being blacklisted.

6. Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a form of marketing that focuses on influential people in a given market. You essentially identify individuals who have influence over potential customers and orient marketing efforts around those influencers.

Influencer marketing has a slew of upsides. You're able to broaden your marketing reach by leveraging an established following. You also build your brand authority by association with given influencers.

Because influencer marketing is built on the power of word-of-mouth, you're also establishing trust in your brand and services.

Think of influencer marketing as the marketing equivalent of white-label services like these selections. You're partnering with an established brand to better position your own standing in the industry.

7. Local Marketing

Local marketing is a marketing strategy that involves targeting hyper-local users. It's anything you do online to promote a physical business that makes face-to-face contact with their customers.

Local marketing makes heavy use of local SEO practices. A local SEO strategy ensures your business ranks well when local search terms are employed. Local marketing then takes the reigns to ensure the business information being served is optimized, accurate, and consistent.

A good local marketing strategy establishes your business as an authority in your local area. It also builds brand recognition and trust through local channels.

Use These Digital Marketing Strategies

We live in a digital world so employing digital marketing strategies is one of the best ways to ensure your hosting business is successful. Now you know the ins and outs of digital marketing: what it is and what strategies can help your business stand out from the crowd.

