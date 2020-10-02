7 Effective SEO Strategies for Businesses to Implement

Search engine optimization (or SEO) is one of the most important marketing strategies to bring new customers to your business. An SEO strategy can attract new, qualified leads directly from a Google search.

If you're looking to grow your business, SEO techniques can bring more interested customers to your website. Check out these helpful SEO strategies to improve your rankings in search engines and help your business thrive.

1. Target Relevant Keywords

Finding the right keywords can help your website appear in relevant search queries. Doing keyword research and finding the language your customer uses to discover brands like yours can help you reach the right customer at the right time.

Creating content that aims to rank for specific keywords can help boost your website in search rankings and lead customers to you when they have a question or need.

2. Improve Internal Linking

User experience (UX) and SEO go hand and hand. Creating a website that is easy to use and navigate through is crucial to SEO success. Adding robust menus help your customer find what they're looking for on your site.

Linking to other pages on each page can help guide customers through your site in a more natural way. Internal linking makes it easy to bring your customers around the website no matter where they enter.

3. Build Backlinks

Creating a name for your business has its benefits. When other websites link to your website, it shows Google that your website is a trusted authority in your industry.

Getting featured in online publications or creating sharable content are great ways to earn links back to your website. Those links can also bring new customers in!

4. Correct NAP Listings

There are many places across the web where your business information is listed. Customers may check a wide variety of directories or websites, like Yelp or Angie's List, to find a business they're looking for.

Make sure your basic information is correct on every listing. Always check that your name, address, and phone number (NAP) are accurate and up to date, especially for brick-and-mortar locations.

5. Set Up Google Analytics and Google Search Console

Sometimes, there are errors or penalties on a website that are hard to see with the naked eye. Google's tracking tools (as well as Bing's) can show you how many pages on your website are listed in search engine results. These tools also make recommendations on how to improve your SEO.

It's important to claim these free tools and monitor your success over time.

6. Optimize for Mobile

Most people use their phones to search online, so having a mobile-optimized website is key. It may take a little web design knowledge to get your website looking its best on mobile, so if you find yourself stuck, make sure to ask for help.

7. Hiring an SEO Consultant

While there are some valuable SEO strategies you can implement on your own, getting customized recommendations from a professional SEO expert can help you prioritize where to spend your time.

SEO consulting can help your website rank faster and solve website issues that you might miss. One of the best strategies is to hire someone to help you out.

Choosing the Right SEO Strategies for You

No SEO technique is going to send you immediately to the first page of Google search results. However, implementing SEO strategies over time can help your website become more visible in search results for various keywords. Start implementing these strategies today to improve your website.

Don't forget to check out our other blog posts for more marketing and advertising tips to help your business thrive!