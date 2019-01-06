7 Things Online Mattress Reviews Teach Us About Content Marketing

The mattress industry is worth $27 billion and increasing by around 4 percent a year. There is plenty of room for new players in the industry but you have to get creative if you want to win big.

Content marketing has become an important part of selling mattresses and reviews are key. Continue reading this article to gain valuable lessons from online mattress reviews and content marketing strategies.

Lessons from Online Mattress Reviews

If you look at the plethora of mattress reviews you find online, it is easy to get overwhelmed. People are serious about their sleep and reviews are a great way to make sure you're getting a good night's sleep - or are they? The following lessons will help you avoid the pitfalls and go straight to what really works.

1. Dishonesty Doesn't Pay

To avoid nasty lawsuits, always make sure your content marketing is honest. If your website does reviews, you need to make sure you never use false claims. False claims are the fastest ways to ruin your company's reputation and get saddled with your own lawsuit.

2. Be Thorough

People want to know the ins and outs without having to go through the process by themselves. Being thorough will make people pay attention to your content and follow your company as an authority in the industry and not just someone trying to sell something.

Adding statistics to your content, sharing your personal experience and any other details you can add will increase your content's value.

Let's say you were to review a Layla Sleep product and a Purple Mattress, you would need to go in-depth on information on both of these products. You would go into the specs of the product but also your own personal experience.

3. Let People Know If There's An Affiliate Relationship

If you're paid to try a product or if the product is provided to you for free, make sure to reveal the relationship. If you don't tell people about the relationship but you promote the product, you could get into trouble with the FTC.

4. Tone of Voice

Know your audience. When you know your audience, you know what tone of voice you need to speak them. Most people like a conversational tone that allows them to relate to your brand but there are some niches that require a more authoritative tone.

Your tone of voice should invite people in to listen to or read your content. You need to draw them in and make them want to listen to you. If the way you write or speak on your videos annoys people, they will click away quickly and won't buy from your company.

5. Attract

One of the important parts of mattress reviews online is to attract new clients to your company. Attracting new clients is an important part of your business and you need to get creative. Whether you come up with a cool mascot, a unique video, memes or whatever works for your brand, you need to get attention.

Attracting people to your brand may seem like a hard task because of the crowded online space, but that is business. You have to learn how to cut through the noise and carve your own niche in your industry.

6. Educate

People come online to view content to learn. When you educate the people that consume your content, you will position yourself as an authority. Education should be a primary focus of your content marketing.

When you are educating your potential clients, you may want to break your website up into different parts or have totally different sites altogether. While there is a lot your company can put on its main site, you may want to create other education sites that point back to the main website with your products and services.

The more niche websites you have pointing back to your company website, the more potential visitors you will have to your offers. Whether you create them or partner with sites that are already in place, make sure the content is high-quality.

7. Retain

Creating content isn't only for getting attention and gaining sales. Content creation can also retain clients and create brand loyalty. Staying in front of your current clients with helpful and interesting content will allow your company to secure future sales.

When you create content to retain your current clients, think about what is helpful to them currently. Think about creating content they will look for when they need help with other issues that are closely tied to your product or service.

8. Always Keep It Interesting

When you're creating content, you have to think of what is interesting for your audience in the moment. What they were interested in days gone by, they may no longer be interested in. Following trends is important when you want to create the best content for your audience.

You can use strategies that have always worked for your industry, but always put your own spin on it. Putting your own spin on your content marketing is necessary if you don't want to blend in with everyone else. Making one-off sales is great, but if you want to gain brand loyalty and lifetime customers, people need to remember you.

9. Stay Consistent

Consistency is key when you create content online. Once you get people's attention, you need to keep it by continuing to create high-value content they love. While it may be a lot of work to think of new ideas, promote content and more, it is worth it in the long-run.

Not only should you stay consistent with the type of content you put out, but you should stay consistent with when you put the content out. People get used to when you're going to post and will look for your content. Don't disappoint people that want to hear from your company.

