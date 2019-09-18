9 Tips for Creating Engaging Facebook Content on Your Business Page

If you have a Facebook account, you're in the majority. 68 percent of Americans use Facebook, compared to the 35 percent that's using Instagram.

With so many people using Facebook, it's the perfect place to market your business. But you have to make sure you're creating engaging Facebook content, or you're completely missing the mark. Here are some starting points.

How to Make Your Facebook Content More Engaging

Among the people who have a Facebook account, 74 percent of them check Facebook every day. Many log in several times a day, creating more and more opportunities for them to view your Facebook content.

1. Ask Questions

When you pose questions to your audience, you're giving them a chance to engage. A question in your post is much more enticing than a piece of content that doesn't invite any sort of engagement.

2. Add a Call to Action

If you're posting a piece of content that doesn't have a clear message, then you're missing the point.

Tell people exactly what you want them to do. You can add a button to your content that links them to where you want them to go, or you can have them comment to interact.

3. Keep it Short

It's been proven that content that's overly long won't be digested. Keep it short and to the point. Visuals play more strongly than text, so make sure your text is something that people can pay attention to when they're scrolling.

4. Use Contests

Nothing gets people involved in a business like the promise of something for free. You might be able to draw people to your business by hosting a contest, and you might even win a customer for life.

5. Make a Theme

Come up with a monthly topic or a theme for your posts that can let people know just what to expect when they see your page.

6. Switch it Up

Keep your content fresh by using a variety of different posts. Videos, pictures, polls, questions, and contests are all a good way to make sure that people don't get tired of interacting with your page.

You can create beautiful Facebook cover photos by using Adobe Spark, and all for free. The more cohesive your profile looks, the more likely people are to engage.

7. Don't Post Too Much

Posting about one time a day is a good rule of thumb. Clogging up someone's Facebook feed is a surefire way to make them want to stop following you.

8. Share User Content

Reposting content from other uses is a great way to switch it up and make sure that your content stays fresh. Promising people that you might use their work also gives them an incentive to stay involved!

9. Use Insights

Facebook's internal tool, Facebook Page Insights, allows you to look at how well your post is doing. You can look at your posts that are doing well and try to mimic their success.

Keep on Creating

Now that you know some fun ways to make Facebook content more engaging, make it your own. Your own brand doubtlessly has unique opportunities to make your business page stand out from the crowd.

Use your color scheme, puns, fun giveaways, and never stop brainstorming. Websites like Search Engine Guide have tips and tricks to help you along the way, so don't hesitate to browse.