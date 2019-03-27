A Brief Guide to the Different Types of Marketing Strategies

Wasn't it easy when marketing was just that?

MARKETING!

Maybe, but now there are many types of marketing strategies that will allow you to get the jump on the competition.

Whether you're a small business trying to make a mark in the world or you're one of the top companies in the world - you've got to keep up with the latest in marketing.

Continue reading this article as we give you a quick glance at marketing strategies you need to know about.

Popular Types of Marketing Strategies

If you're a small business, the U.S. Small Business Administration recommends spending 7-8% of your revenue on marketing. Here are some ideas on where to put that marketing budget money.

1. Account-Based Marketing

Account-based marketing allows you to target people very specifically. If you want to market to an executive at a certain company who has worked there for a certain amount of time, there are many cases when you can do this.

Using account-based marketing allows you to craft your message for the reader very carefully. Read more to find out how you can use account-based marketing.

2. Content Marketing

Content marketing is a popular form of marketing. When content marketing is put into play properly, you can get an onslaught of eyes on your offers.

When people think about content marketing these days, it all goes to blogging, but that isn't always the case. Blogging is a great part of the content marketing strategy, but there are other options.

If you want to do more than blogging, you can offer free webinars, courses, camps and more. Get as creative as you want with content marketing. The more content people consume from you and your company, the more they will see you as the go-to person on the topic.

3. Social Media

As more people make their way onto social media platforms, this is a great way to interact with people and showcase your products and services. A sales page isn't always enough to get the job done. People want to know that you know what you're talking about.

You can choose to market on social media for free or use paid strategies. Paid strategies are becoming more common, and people are used to seeing advertising on platforms like Instagram unlike a few years ago.

4. SEO

SEO stands for search engine optimization. SEO is when you optimize your website to rank in the search engine like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

Getting search engine traffic can be a major gamechanger and provide long-term traffic if your content provides value to visitors. Some websites still get traffic from blog posts and websites they published three and four years ago or even more.

Learn More About SEO and Other Online Strategies

Out of the types of marketing strategies available, many people are turning to SEO. SEO allows for long-term results and brings in targeted viewers. Continue your education by reading our article about SEO today.