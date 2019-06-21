Basics, Not Basic: Digital Marketing Basics to Include in Your Marketing Plan

According to this report, the global digital population reached 4.4 billion people this year.

That's 58 percent of the global population. With half of the world already online, a digital marketing strategy is essential for business growth.

Our guide can help you implement the marketing basics you need to succeed. With these strategies, you can reach out to your online audience in no time.

1. A Worthy Website

Your company website is your main hub for all online traffic. Otherwise, potential customers who see your social media posts or digital ads won't have anywhere to go.

The latest digital trends are prioritizing lean, minimalistic websites. These websites are designed with user experience in mind. That way, your visitors can find what they're looking for without struggling on the page.

Minimalistic websites also improve load time.

A faster-running website can increase your SEO and PPC strategies (more on these below).

Don't forget mobile-optimization!

As you're implementing these marketing basics, consider how your website will support the rest of your marketing strategy.

For example, optimizing your website for conversions can boost your PPC success. That way, you're bringing in leads and potentially new (paying) customers.

Plus, your customers want someone who is up-to-date. An old, stale website means you're falling behind the latest trends and your competitors.

2. Stellar SEO

SEO stands for search engine optimization. This digital marketing strategy can help boost your website ranking on search engines like Google and Bing.

Using keywords that reflect a customer's search intent, you can create relevant content for your website.

Then, you can use SEO so people find this content.

Most people don't look beyond the first page of a search. That means it's essential to optimize your website. Then, you can reach the top of the first page.

This will position your website above the competition.

That way, customers click on your website first.

SEO also boosts your credibility and authority. When customers start to trust your brand, they're also more likely to return in the future.

That way, you can use SEO to support the rest of these digital marketing basics to boost your business.

3. Punch Up PPC

PPC stands for pay-per-click. It's like it sounds: you only pay when someone clicks on your ads.

Like SEO, PPC depends on a list of keywords your customers are searching.

Using optimized landing pages on your website, you can advertise your product or service to potential customers. Then, you can use ads with similar language to send people to these pages.

There are numerous PPC strategies to choose from, too.

For example, you can have customers call you directly after they click an ad.

If you don't want to use text, there are also display ads. These ads can pull imagery from your website or customized banners. Then, these ads will display on other websites your customers visit.

PPC is an effective strategy for boosting brand awareness and sales.

In fact, PPC website visitors are 50 percent more likely to make a purchase than organic visitors.

With PPC ads, you can improve your ROI and start making money while you're advertising.

4. Get Social (Media)

Chances are your target customers are already on social media.

Instead of using social media to sell, though, consider it an opportunity to build your brand.

Don't use every social media platform at once. Instead, start where your target audience is. Then, use eye-catching posts to show them who you are.

These posts allow you to build brand awareness and show customers your value.

It's a chance to interact with customers, too! That way, you can learn more about what they need and want from companies like you.

If you're looking for ways to kickstart your business, this digital marketing guide can help.

5. Boost the Blog

Optimized blog posts are essential for a strong SEO strategy. They're also a chance for you to show customers you're an expert in your industry.

That way, they start to recognize your value.

This can help you build brand awareness, credibility, and loyalty, too!

As one of your digital marketing basics, it's important to maintain a regular blog schedule. That way, your readers can trust you for timely, relevant content.

Just organize a content calendar and stick to it!

6. Effective Email Marketing

Instead of sending out mailers, try email marketing! After all, this digital marketing strategy has a much higher ROI.

You can use your SEO content and PPC campaigns to attract people to your website. Then, add an opportunity for them to subscribe to your emails for exclusive content.

This is another way to show people your value.

It also helps you develop a list of leads you can convert into paying customers.

7. Video Marketing

According to FitSmallBusiness, video content can more than double website traffic.

There are numerous video formats you can choose from, too, including:

Vlogs

How to's

Company culture videos

Product reviews

Testimonial videos

Interviews

Tutorials

These videos are a chance for you to engage customers and get them excited about your brand. It also gives your brand life and personality, which can help you stand out from the crowd.

8. Automate It

Once you have these digital marketing basics set up, don't let them drain your time. One great benefit to digital marketing is the ability to automate it all!

That way, you can set these strategies aside so you can focus on your business.

9. Analyze It

Once your campaigns are running for a few days, analyze the data.

This can tell you what content people are interacting with most. It can also pinpoint which pages or campaigns aren't doing so well.

If you need a little help analyzing all the data, a professional digital marketing company can set you up for success.

10. Optimize It (All)

Don't just leave your campaigns running! Once you've analyzed the data, start making changes.

You can use A/B testing to determine what works best for your customers.

Then, you can optimize your website to produce even more results!

10 Marketing Basics for Big Business-Building Results

With these 10 marketing basics, you can set your business up for long-term success!

Discover more digital marketing trends by exploring our toolbox.