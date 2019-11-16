Branded: 3 Creative Branding Trends That Will Win The Internet In 2020

Did you know it takes five to seven impressions for people to remember your brand? Even if you have an amazing marketing strategy, you may not be memorable if potential customers don't experience your messaging regularly. You may also use outdated tactics that aren't very memorable.

With this in mind, it may be time to rethink your creative branding methods. After all, 2020 is almost here and with a new year comes an array of changes including tougher competition. It's important to adapt or get left behind.

If you are ready to start rethinking your branding methods, consider using some of the latest trends that are found here.

1. Make Your Brand Personal

There's a golden rule of developing your brand - customers relate to people, not products. If you create a brand that's personalized, customers are much more likely to trust it.

A great way to do this is with social media. You can find social media recommendations for brands to ensure you get it right.

It's important to build authentic relationships with your customers instead of only trying to sell to them. Remember, your customers are searching for a personalized experience.

Storytelling is a crucial part of branding. Take Subaru, for example. In every commercial, the brand is doing much more than just trying to sell a vehicle. Every advertisement tells another story about someone's adventurous lifestyle.

Consider the brand personality you want to create. Make sure your customers can see the human behind the brand to create that human connection. Don't make the mistake of automating your processes - this will not lead to the personalized messaging you need.

2. Nostalgic Branding

In the digital age, trends have been a focal point. People are focused on their social media accounts to see what the latest trends are in virtually all industries. However, this ongoing effort to "keep up" with everyone else is tiring and frustrating for many consumers.

This has made "blasts from the past" marketing more meaningful today than ever before.

Some consumers want to recapture the feeling of the way things used to be. With nostalgic marketing, you can invoke old and create positive feelings that are related to your services and products. When you align your advertising and branding with emotions, it provides better results.

3. The Use of Immersive Technology and Chatbots

Chatbots are transforming the way companies are interacting with customers. They have created an array of new branding trends you need to be aware of.

While chatbots aren't considered a new trend today, the integration of AI with the chatbots is. The use of these "smart" chatbots has improved the ability of brands to use conversational marketing and convert more customers.

What Creative Branding Methods Will You Try in 2020?

As you can see, there's an array of creative branding trends you can try in 2020. Consider what methods will work with your current marketing efforts to get the results you want.

If you need help understanding these trends or if you just want to learn more about website success, check out some of our other blogs. Our goal is to provide the most relevant information about search engine marketing.