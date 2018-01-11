Have you been using your tech skills to build a steady flow of followers on Facebook? Now, learn how to convert Facebook followers into loyal customers.

Are you frustrated by a lack of leads from your Facebook presence? Or, are you unsure of how to convert Facebook followers into paying customers?

It's amazing: There are over 50 million businesses currently on Facebook. But a very small percentage of them are actually running their page the right way or seeing a return on their investment.

The rest are like you. Scratching their heads and wondering what they're doing wrong.

But the good news is a few simple strategic changes can unplug your sales funnel, and turn your Facebook into your best salesman.

1. Don't Put all of Your Customers in One Bucket

No matter why type of business you're in, you probably have more than one market segment of customers. They likely come from different walks of life, have different income levels and different careers.

Facebook's ability to let you segment the target audiences you run your ads to is absolutely unmatched.

If you want to focus on male teachers in any city, you can target advertisements to just that market. With all this customization, why would you send everyone the exact same message?

Use unique messaging, images and headlines for each type of ad you sent out. This is going to garner you far better results and help you convert Facebook followers more effectively. You have the opportunity to tap into the unique pain-points for each would-be buyer.

So, take full advantage of it.

2. Don't Use Static Creative, or Expect Other Creative to Work Here

As we've mentioned, you can drill down into incredibly specific information about your customers. So don't go to market with a one-size-fits-all approach when trying to convert Facebook followers into customers.

Too many businesses will take the creative from another medium (like a print ad, or PPC ad) and try to recycle it here. This very rarely works. And if it does work, it's still not going to perform as well as a uniquely tailored message.

Use a dynamic approach to your ads, not a static one. Facebook gives you the ability to measure the success of each respective campaign. Use these insights to see what's working and what's not.

Try running multiple versions of the same creative with alternate headlines, call-to-actions, and images. Very few campaigns will perform well the first time. Most need to be measured and tweaked.

3. Be There When You're Called and be "Very Responsive"

Facebook's business messaging can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it gives each would-be customer a direct line to your business for their questions and inquiries.

However, that comes with a whole new level of expectations. Because the average customer expects a reply within 24 hours of messaging a business. In fact, 42% of customer service responses on Facebook happen during the first 60 minutes.

Let's say you offer no credit check installment loans. Your customers have a lot of other loan options out there. If they message you, they're expressing a desire to borrow from you ASAP.

But if they have to wait, they'll find someone else.

And your level of customer care is going to be right there next to the "Message" button on Facebook. If you get back to people quickly, you'll be blessed with the magic words "Very responsive" on your listing.

How does one earn these coveted words? According to Facebook, your Page must have achieved both of these milestones over the last 7 days:

A response rate of 90%

A response time of 15 minutes

Both of these metrics are based on the first reply in a conversation. Your follow-up messages in the same conversation that day are not a factor.

So if you don't reply to your customer's message, they will likely go right to your competitors.

4. Don't Ask for Likes -- Earn Them

Facebook is now cracking down on businesses and organizations who are aggressively asking for Facebook Likes by, "demoting individual posts from people and Pages that use engagement bait."

This is a good thing. Because you shouldn't be asking for Likes anyways. If you give people a reason to Like you, the numbers will follow.

You need to offer the customer something other than your presence. All day long, customers are bombarded with digital ads from emails, texts, and pop-ups, asking them to do any number of things.

And here is one universal truth for all of these methods: People don't respond to ads. They respond to stories and offers. Those two things create an emotional compulsion to hit that Like button. Anything else disappears into the crowd.

You need to entertain, educate, or engage your customers' emotions to get them to buy from you, or Like your page. Or you need an irresistible offer like a month of free service or 25% off your first order.

5. Never Stand Between a Customer and a Sale

it's amazing how many businesses get in the way of their own success. They create way too many steps when trying to convert Facebook followers into paying customers.

Use Facebook's tools to build your store, and allow people to purchase right from Facebook.

Because the more clicks you put on the way to a purchase, the more people are going to fall off along the way.

If you are going to have people leave your Facebook page to make a buy, make it as smooth and as quick as humanly possible. You cannot have any surprises along the way.

Let's say you run a Facebook ad that promises a free iPad for new customers. But your user clicks the ad and arrives on a landing page that makes no mention of the iPad.

You can kiss that user goodbye because they now feel they're either in the wrong place, or a bait-and-switch has taken place.

So make sure your messaging and copy are clear about the offer at every stage of the sale, and the visual elements are always consistent, so the user never feels like they've strayed from where they should be.

Learn Social Media Marketing and How to Convert Facebook Followers

