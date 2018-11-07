Getting the Best Bang for Your Buck with Your Google AdWords Account

Are you reaching new customers and growing your business through your Google AdWords account? If not, here's how to get the best bang for your buck!

Research shows that businesses

make roughly $2 for every $1

they spend on Google Ads. So, if you want to create a profitable marketing campaign, you should probably take a look at using AdWords.

To the uninitiated, AdWords can be daunting, and you might have doubts about your ability to succeed with the platform. It's a fair concern. But, you can easily overcome these issues by learning how the platform works and what it takes to create a successful campaign.

This post will provide you with some tips that'll help you run a profitable Google AdWords account. You might be a novice now, but read on, and you'll know enough to put even the most knowledgeable of pros to shame!

Why It's Important You Target the Right Keywords

As you may know, AdWords allows you to market to people when they enter specific search terms into the Google search engine.

The keywords you target will have the most significant impact on your success with AdWords Search Ads. That's because your keywords determine who will see your ads. No amount of optimization or tinkering is going to help you if you're marketing to the wrong people.

Suppose you run a company that sells hamster food. You probably won't be able to sell a lot of hamster food if your ads only show up when people type in the keyword "cat food."

With that said, let's take a look at how you can select the right keywords for your campaign.

Why You Need to Use the Google Keyword Planner

Thankfully, you don't have to guess which keywords you should be targeting. A free tool provided by Google, called the Google Keyword Planner can help you. Using it, you should be able to discover a wide range of keywords that'll help you create a profitable campaign.

When using this tool, the first thing you want to do is provide it with a simple keyword, which is representative of the service your business offers. For instance, if you own a moving company, you'd enter the keyword, "moving company" or even something like "moving services."

Before you click the "Get ideas" button, be sure to select the right location.

In doing so, you'll be able to see keyword data related to a specific region. This means you can now see more accurate data based on search volume. You can then use this data to make better decisions on which keywords you need to target.

Selecting the Right Keywords for Your Campaign

Once you've done everything suggested in the previous section, click on the "Get ideas" button within the Google Keyword Planner. You should then see a list of keyword suggestions.

Alongside these suggestions, you can also see data on the search volume of a keyword and how much it'll cost you per click if you target a keyword.

If you live in a relatively small town, you might find that the search volumes are quite low. While this can be disheartening, it's worth noting that low search volumes aren't exactly a bad thing.

If the keyword represents purchase intent, it means that the people typing in the keyword are actively looking to spend money. Following this, you don't need a lot of search volume to make money from your marketing efforts.

The CPC of a keyword is a great way to work out the purchase intent of a keyword. Typically, the more expensive a keyword is, the more likely it's the keyword that will produce customers.

The reason for this comes down to the fact that AdWords makes use of an auction system. The advertiser willing to pay the most will be the one who gets their ad shown the most. Advertisers will outbid each other until it's no longer profitable to do so.

If an advertiser is willing to bid highly for a keyword, it's likely because the keyword will generate customers. Thus, if you target expensive keywords, you'll increase your odds of attracting customers that are willing to spend money with you.

Creating Persuasive Ad Copy

Targeting the correct keywords

is only going to get you so far. You also need to know how to create persuasive ads. Failure to do this will mean that potential customers will click on a competitor ad, instead of yours.

Interestingly, one of the best ways to

create persuasive ad copy

is by studying what works for other companies. Take a look at some of your competitors, especially the ones that have been in business for a long time.

Ask yourself what makes their ads so persuasive. Do they make statements that address the concerns of your target market? Do they use words like "free" to get the attention of a potential customer?

The goal here isn't to copy competitor ads, as all you want to do is break down some of the principles that make the ads work as well as they do.

If you don't have any competitors that are worth studying, you can always stick to some of the tried and tested principles of writing ad copy. One such principle is to write your ads in a way that promotes the benefits of using your company.

Let's continue with the example of a "moving company" from earlier.

In the ad copy, you could mention that you offer a no-obligation consultation. You could also state that your company is fully insured. Or you could suggest that you'll match the prices of your competitors.

If you want to do an excellent job at this, you need to know the concerns of potential customers.

Only then will you be able to write ad copy that addresses these concerns and highlights the fact that you're the best company on offer.

Crafting a Landing Page That'll Produce Results

If your landing page is not very good, everything else we've mentioned in this post will count for very little. Thankfully, specialized software can help you

create a great landing page

in a matter of minutes.

It's crucial you use a Google AdWords template when using landing page software.

That's because

AdWords has specific rules

on how your landing page should look. If you fall foul of these rules, your ads will not be approved. If you repeatedly break the rules, AdWords may ban your ad account.

By using the pre-approved templates, you can ensure you stay on the right side of the rules. It's worth noting, though, that even when using these templates, be sure to do your due diligence, so you're 100% certain you're not breaking any rules.

When creating a landing page, one of the most important things you need to do is stick to the promises made in your ad. This means that you need to have a certain level of similarity, between what your ad promotes and what your landing page promotes.

For example, suppose you have an ad that promotes a blog post titled "

Local SEO: The Ultimate Guide to Ranking Your Local Business

." If people click on that ad and then see a blog post on how to use Facebook Ads, they're going to click the back button right away, resulting in wasted ad spend.

Achieving Long-Term Success with AdWords

Setting up a successful AdWords campaign is only half of the battle. The rest of the struggle comes down to maintaining and improving your results over time.

It's crucial you keep a close eye on your ads so that you can quickly put an end to campaigns that are losing money. If you want to make this task easier, think about setting up conversion tracking.

Conversion tracking will help you figure out which ads are driving results. Using this information, you then know which ads deserve more of your ad spend and which ones deserve less. At the very least you can take steps to fix an ad with

a low conversion rate

.

To make use of conversion tracking, you'll need to install a "conversion pixel." Installing this pixel means that you'll need to adjust the code of your website.

If this is something you're uncomfortable with, you can hire an experienced web developer. There are many people on the website Fiverr, that'll help you get this done for no more than $5.

Ready to Set up a Google AdWords Account?

AdWords has produced plenty of marketing success stories. But if you also want to become an AdWords success story, you need first to learn what separates the winners from the losers.

This post has highlighted some of the things you need to consider if you want your AdWords campaign to succeed. You need to focus on finding keywords that'll produce customers. You also want to find out how you can create ads that'll engage the people that see them.

Even once you've set up a successful AdWords campaign, you'll still need to keep a close eye on your Google AdWords account. By monitoring what's working, you'll be able to double down on your wins and continually improve the revenue generated by your ads.

