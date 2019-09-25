How an Awesome Company Newsletter Can Help Your Business

With all the trendy digital marketing tools available today, it's easy to get caught up in what's new. The problem with that is it's easy to forget about email marketing.

Even though email has been around for decades, it's still one of the best ways to get in front of customers and market to them. Believe it or not, 49% of customers enjoy receiving promotional emails from businesses.

Are you not convinced that email marketing can help your company? Keep reading to learn five ways that running a company newsletter can help your business.

1. Build Authority

It's easy to say you're an expert at something. It's a lot harder to prove it. This has made it vital to build your authority in your industry.

You can use a newsletter to promote content that shows your expertise in an industry. Your customers won't question the quality of your work when they can trust what you say.

2. Promote Loyalty

With the noise on the internet today, it's not hard to get lost in the crowd. You need a way to stay in the minds of your customers. You want them to think of you when they're ready to buy something.

By running a regular newsletter, you're keeping your company fresh in the minds of customers. This makes it more likely for them to think of you when they need to buy something.

3. Promote Deals

How do you let your customers know you have deals going on if you're a local shop? It isn't enough to rely on social media. There isn't any guarantee that your customers will see your posts there.

When you build an email list, you can guarantee your promotion will land in their inbox. But it isn't easy to put together a great email deal. Take a look at existing newsletter templates to find emails that have a proven track record.

4. Engage on a Personal Level

Consumers today want to engage with brands and build lasting relationships with them. You can use your emails to do this.

Use your company newsletter to ask your customers what they want to read and personalize your emails to them. Doing this will allow you to give your customers relevant information so they don't send your emails to the trash.

5. Increase Your Website Traffic

Does your business invest in creating great content for your website? If so, you need to drive as many visitors to it as you can. Who better to advertise your content to than people who want to hear from you?

When you have more people viewing your content, you increase the chance that it gets shared to new people. This will help you get in front of potential customers that may have never heard of your business before.

Start Your Company Newsletter Today

In a world where people have multiple things trying to get their attention every day, you must have a way to get in front of your customers so they can remember you. Setting up a company newsletter is one of the best ways to do that. Start your newsletter today so you can start getting more attention for your business.

Do you need to know how to manage your newsletter once you get it setup? Head back to our blog to read our latest posts on the subject.