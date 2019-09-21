How Colocation Can Benefit Your Business

Running a small business is hard. If you want to manage your hardware in-house, then things get even more complicated. Colocation can simplify things for you.

With everything moving to the cloud, you would think that owning your own hardware would be going out of style. But that isn't the case. In fact, the colocation market is expected to keep growing to a size of $47.34 billion by 2034.

If you're asking yourself if you should run your hardware yourself or make use of a colocation service, this post can help. Below are five benefits you will see by moving to a colocation service.

1. 24/7 Access

You would think that keeping that lights on would be easy. The problem is, you can't anticipate when an outage will occur. If you lose power or internet connectivity at critical times, it can cost your business money.

A colocation service has this problem solved. They have the infrastructure to provide redundant power and bandwidth in case issues happen. You won't have to worry about your server going offline.

2. Better Security

If you work in a highly regulated industry like healthcare or accounting, then security is essential for your business. If you store your data on-site, then there are a lot of laws and regulations you need to follow.

If you store your data with a colocation service, much of the responsibility falls to them. You can focus on working instead of securing your office building.

3. More Scalability

You have a limited amount of office space in your building. You probably want to fill it with staff and not computer hardware.

When you use a colocation service, you can add more hardware without taking up more space. You'll be able to scale your infrastructure as much as you need.

If you want to learn more about how you can scale your infrastructure, reach out to ColoCrossing colocation service. They can fill you in on the details.

4. Save Money

If you think you're only paying for hardware when you buy your server, you have a lot to learn. You have power costs, cooling, and the space required to house your equipment.

By sharing this cost with other companies at a colocation center, you can offset these costs. These companies have invested in the infrastructure needed to run your server smoothly while keeping costs low for your company.

5. Better Infrastructure

If you have the money to throw at state of the art technology, then feel free to do it yourself. The problem is that many businesses don't have that kind of money. With colocation, businesses can take advantage of the latest and greatest.

Hardware infrastructure is the business of colocation services. You don't have to spend the time or money in building it out for yourself.

Colocation Makes Sense

Not everyone wants their data available in the cloud where they can't control the environment. Colocation is the answer to that problem. Schedule a call with a colocation service today to learn how they can help your business.

Are you interested in the latest business news? Head back to our business section to learn what is going on.