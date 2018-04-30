How Important Is A Small Business Logo?

If you run a small marketing firm, you need an innovative logo to stand out from the crowd. Read here to learn how important a small business logo is.

Are you struggling to come up with the perfect small business logo design -- so much so that you wonder if it's even worth it?

Do you fail to understand, especially in today's digitally-focused world, why things like your logo make a difference?

If you feel like your current marketing and branding strategy lacks a central theme or unifying image, then you need to read this post.

In it, we'll tell you why creating the right small business logo for your brand is simply too important to ignore.

Read on to learn how to take your branding strategy to the next level.

1. It Makes A Connection With Your Target Market

As much as every small business would love to be a big fish in a big pond, this isn't always possible (at least, not at the start!)

Instead, you're likely to achieve a lot more success in the business world if you're able to segment your market into smaller niches.

Perhaps you're interested in selling to single millennial women. Maybe you want to target first-time dads with an income of 50K/year or more. Perhaps your target market is even other small businesses in your area.

Whoever you're looking to sell to, your small business logo helps you to make an immediate connection with your target market.

Even smaller details like the type of font you choose or the kind of central image you choose to include in your design can help. For example, if you're in the wedding industry, it makes sense to include a loopy font in your logo (like you'd see on a wedding invitation.) This will certainly cause brides-to-be to snap to attention!

If you're interested in catering to a millennial market, you could use symbols like mustaches, arrows, and even hand-drawn images in your small business logo.

The choices you make in your design will attract the people you want to buy your products/services -- and will make your brand easier for them to remember.

2. It Communicates What You Do

Your small business logo also makes a huge difference in the way you communicate with your target market because it allow you to make clear in a few seconds exactly what it is your brand does.

In today's fast-paced world, your brand only has about two-tenths of a second to make the right impression on your target market. If you don't create a strong and informative impression on your market, they'll move onto your competitors.

For an understanding of how this works as an effective branding strategy, let's look at some of the most common symbols that people associate with the medical industry.

Popular logo designs could include a pill, a stethoscope, a first aid cross, or even a heart rate monitor.

These all make it clear that the company is involved in some way with the healthcare industry.

3. It Separates You From Your Competitors

Especially thanks to the rise of online shopping and promotion on social media platforms, your branding strategy is more important than ever.

Of course, the ease of selling and branding oneself and one's business means that you're going to deal with more competition than in the past. If you've come up with an idea, chances are, you're not the only one doing it.

The last thing that you want to have happen is for your brand's messaging to get muddled up with one of your competitors.

The solution?

A distinctive small business logo -- and lots of market research.

Take the time to ensure that your logo looks markedly different than that of your competitors. Make sure you're not using the same colors, fonts, or images. Not only will this muddle your branding, it will just make you look desperate and professional.

Rely on your logo to vault you ahead of the competition.

4. It's The Foundation Of Your Branding Strategy

Most of all, your small business logo will serve as the foundation of your entire, larger business strategy.

Remember, it's not just going on your website or on your physical storefront.

This logo is going on your business cards, your products themselves, flyers you create, and any promotional material or products that you create.

In short, your logo is what reinforces your branding message to your consumers. It's what your overall marketing strategy takes its cue from.

Of course, when you're creating something as important as your small business logo, don't go with the first option you create.

Instead, use this free tool to help you to make the most dynamic business logos possible. Then, let your staff or even your brand's social media followers vote on their favorite option.

Letting your target market help you to decide on your logo is also an effective way to promote brand loyalty. After all, you're showing your customers that their opinions are valued and that you make choices based on what they want.

Create The Perfect Small Business Logo

We hope that this post has helped you to get a better grasp on why exactly designing the perfect small business logo has a huge impact on your larger marketing strategy.

Not only does it tell your target market what you do. It also separates you from your competitors and helps you to connect with the people you want buying your products.

Looking for more advice on how to properly brand your business?

We've got you covered.

Spend some time on our website to get access to the latest tips and tricks in the SEO and digital marketing world.