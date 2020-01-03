How to Get Your Website on Top of Google Search Results

If you aren't ranking at the top of Google, you're missing out on the bulk of search traffic. How many times do you look past the first page when you're searching online?

Reports show that websites holding the first position get 32.5% of the total traffic, which is quite significant.

If you're looking to learn how to get your website on top of Google, this post will help.

Below are four tips you can use today to help increase your search engine rankings and your overall traffic.

1. Optimize Your Meta Information

Google needs something to show searchers when it shows your website in search results. If you don't provide this information, Google will show what it thinks is the best text.

The good news is that you can tell Google what to display. Make sure you optimize your meta-descriptions to get more people to click through to your website. The more people that click through and stay on your site, the more Google will trust your website to provide people with the answers they're looking for.

2. Set Up Your Rich Text Snippets

Getting to the number one spot in Google can take a while. However, recent changes in Google's search engine design has changed the way their search results are displayed. They now pull information directly from websites and show it on search results.

You can use this to your advantage by setting up rich text snippets on your website. If you can provide Google structured data that answers the searcher's question, they may put your information at position zero. This placement will put your site ahead of the number one spot.

3. Create More Content

It isn't always necessary to rank for the keyword that gets the most search volume. It takes too long, and you have a lot of competition. You can still get a lot of search engine traffic by looking for keywords that aren't searched for as much.

By creating long-form content that targets several related keywords, you can rank for many different keywords with one article. These keywords can provide you with a significant boost to your overall traffic.

4. Build Links

Optimizing your website isn't the only way to increase your rank in Google. You can also build backlinks to speed up the process.

Every link to your website counts as a vote. If you can acquire links from high-profile websites, Google will trust your website more as an authority. You can work with other webmasters to create guest posts for their blogs in exchange for a link.

Make sure to learn about backlink outreach to figure out the best way to reach out to other websites about linking out. Just hitting people up and asking for a link isn't going to get you far.

Now You Know How to Get Your Website on Top of Google

The above tips should help you figure out how to get your website on top of Google. Make sure to start implementing the strategies above today. The sooner you start, the faster you will see better rankings.

Are you looking for more ways to increase traffic to your website? Read our latest strategies on our blog.